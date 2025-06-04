Color Our World At The Library!

This year, Maricopa County’s Summer Reading Program is all about art, culture, and creativity—and we’ve got the perfect books to inspire you! Dive into great stories, join exciting library events, and complete fun challenges to earn points toward awesome prizes. It’s free, fun, and easy to play—just visit MaricopaCountyReads.org or your local public library to get started!

0-3 YEARS OLD

When Glitter Met Glue by Karen Kilpatrick

Glue enjoys creating art with her friends, but she often feels overlooked and wishes to be as noticeable as Pencil and as vibrant as the Markers. When Glitter arrives, they collaborate to craft something unique, allowing Glue to truly shine!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This is a delightful picture book that inspires children with its amusing story and relatable characters, and opens up conversation about self-acceptance, importance, and teamwork. Perfect for art-loving kids, it might just spark their interest in reading and crafting with glitter! -Marisela M., Library Paraprofessional

Artsy Cats: A Pawsitively Purrfect Tour Through Modern Art History by Angie Rozelaar

Join author Angie Rozelaar in a cat-themed journey through modern art history. Experience different artists and art styles, and learn what they painted on when they were creating their art.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: From Clawed Monet to Frida Catlo, your little reader will love exploring this high contrast board book perfect for readers 0-3 years old and their grown-ups. This book is great for readers who want an up close and personal look at art and the ways artists use different mediums. -Mary B., Librarian

4-6 YEARS OLD

Monsters Love Colors by Mike Austin

This is a fun story all about monsters who love colors! As the little monsters mix colors in order to color their friends in different shades, they demonstrate how various color combinations come together to form completely new colors!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: The book uses simple language and vibrant colors, making it ideal for younger readers. It helps children recognize colors and shows them how to mix primary colors to create new ones. -Esmeralda A., Librarian

The Book of Mistakes by Corinna Luyken

This beautifully illustrated picture book celebrates creativity and the unexpected beauty in imperfections. Through minimalist art, initial errors evolve into purposeful elements, inviting readers to appreciate the depth and intricacy of each page.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This book is an inspiring read that emphasizes the value of learning from mistakes. It encourages a growth mindset by reminding us that errors are not the end, but rather opportunities to create something extraordinary! -Marisela M., Library Paraprofessional

1st – 3rd GRADE

Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell

Inspired by the true story of the Urban Art Trail in San Diego, California, this story follows Mira, whose artwork inspires a community to transform their gray urban environment by collaboratively painting murals, adding color and infusing joy and hope into their surroundings.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This book can be enjoyed by young readers as it beautifully illustrates how art can inspire change and bring people together, demonstrating that even small contributions can lead to significant change. -Esmeralda A., Librarian

How the Crayons Saved the Rainbow by Monica Sweeney

When the Sun and Clouds stop being friends the world starts to lose all of its color. It’s up to one box of crayons to draw the biggest rainbow ever to try and save the colors and reunite the two friends!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This book is a great way to get your kids to start talking about how the colors of the rainbow are created in the sky. It’s also a great book about the power of friendship and teamwork. -Dannelle C., Librarian

4th – 6th GRADE

Framed! By James Ponti

Florian Bates thought the hardest thing he had to this year would be starting a new school with no friends. That was until the FBI calls him for help in cracking a case before the summer is over. This time, it’s personal for this FBI kid agent, as millions of dollars worth of artwork has been stolen from the very place his mom works: The National Gallery of Art.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This book is perfect for 4th – 6th graders looking for a fast-paced, plot-driven mystery novel where kids take the lead and show the adults exactly how it’s done. -Mary B., Librarian

Pocket Full of Colors: The Magical World of Mary Blair, Disney Artist Extraordinaire by Amy Guglielmo and Jacqueline Tourville

Mary Blair lived her life in color: vivid, wild color and she didn’t like to play by the rules. During a time when men were the only animators and they preferred black and white animations, Mary Blair challenged Walt Disney Studios to see the world in emerald, peach, and magenta! Learn more about the artist and animator who inspired the beloved Disneyland attraction “It’s a Small World”!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: If you’re a Disney fan, this is a must-read! The art is vibrant and beautiful, and Mary Blair’s style is so recognizable, you’ll instantly feel like you’ve been transported to Disneyland. -Caroline L., Librarian

TEENS

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson

Melinda has just started her freshman year at Merryweather High School and she’s already an outcast after calling the police at an end-of-summer party. The only solace she finds at school is her art class, where she finds the strength to face what really happened the night of the party. While she struggles to speak, her art does the talking for her and helps her begin the process of healing.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Laurie Halse Anderson writes a powerful story about trauma and recovery. If you’ve ever found your voice or your strength through any sort of art, Melinda’s story will feel close to your heart. -Caroline L., Librarian

Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott

This is a moving story about two teens who can’t be together because of illness, yet can’t stay apart because of love. Both teens try to find a way to navigate their health and emotions while still staying true to what they want most.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Will, one of the main characters, is a 17-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis and is a cartoon artist who uses his art in a powerful way. Will uses his art as an outlet for everything he’s battling, but it’s also his art that helps him find hope and love. -Dannelle C., Librarian