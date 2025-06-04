Beating the Heat: Kids Ride and Stay Free

This summer, kids ride and stay for free at the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel.

Families can escape Southern Arizona’s triple-digit temperatures, ride by rail to the rim of one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and create the grandest of summer adventures along the way.

All without leaving the state.

ELEVATION RISING

We suggest you make your way via Sedona to watch the Red Rocks glow under the morning light.

Head up the Mogollon Rim as the landscape shifts from prickly cacti to forested cliffs before arriving at historic Williams, Arizona by way of Route 66.

Check in at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel. Explore its blend of nostalgic and modern luxuries. Dip into the salt-water pool. Stroll the shops of the charming downtown and then finish the day viewing the stars from 6,800 feet above sea level.

GRAND CANYON RAILWAY

The next morning, rise with a Wild West shootout spectacle right outside your hotel. This lively performance sets the stage for a memorable journey aboard the Grand Canyon Railway.

Relax in classic Pullman cars from 1923 as you wind through pine forests and expansive landscapes. Throughout the ride, storytellers and musicians provide a variety of entertainment, complementing the region’s scenic beauty.

Travel through Ponderosa pine forests and open prairies, where the potential for encountering period-era outlaws adds an element of thrill. Knowledgeable Passenger Service Attendants offer fascinating insights about the surroundings and their history, enriching your travel experience to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

More than just transportation, the Grand Canyon Railway offers an unfolding narrative for people of all ages about this iconic landmark with every turn of the tracks.

STAYING & PLAYING AROUND

Imagine a AAA 3-Diamond 298-room hotel that is also family-friendly.

Indoors, a games room provides plenty of side-quests with video games and pinball.

And outside, there’s a professionally designed playground equipped with spiral tube slides, crawling tubes and a rock climbing wall.

Add in the basketball court, volleyball court, and the horseshoe pit, for amenities and an agreeable climate to maintain the good times.

DRESS YOUR WEST

Even in summer mornings and evenings here can decline into the 50s.

As you elude the dog days back home, make sure to bring a sweatshirt — and perhaps a cowboy hat if you’re inclined to dress for the occasion.

PLAN YOUR VISIT

From Wild West theatrics to Grand Canyon vistas, this family trip stitches together cool surprises, natural wonders, and the timeless rhythm of riding by rails to create a colorful patchwork of summer memories — all without breaking a sweat.

To find out more about this summer’s kids ride and stay free offer, or to make reservations, visit thetrain.com/offers/kids-ride-stay-free