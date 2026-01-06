Rachel’s Young at Art Studio Celebrates 10 Years of Creativity and Community

For the past decade, Rachel’s Young at Art Studio has been nurturing creativity, confidence, and connection for young children and their families across the Valley. This January, the locally owned children’s art studio is marking a major milestone—10 years in the community—with a free, family-friendly celebration open to all.

Founded in 2016 by artist and educator Rachel Ober, Rachel’s Young at Art was created to offer something different from traditional art classes. The studio emphasizes open-ended, process-based art, giving children the freedom to explore materials, experiment, and express themselves without pressure, comparison, or expectations of a “perfect” finished product.

Over the years, that philosophy has resonated deeply with families. What began as a small studio has grown into a trusted community resource in Scottsdale, offering art classes, camps, birthday parties, and enrichment programs for young children throughout the Valley. At its core, Rachel’s Young at Art remains a welcoming space where creativity and confidence develop side by side.

A Free Community Celebration on January 17

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Rachel’s Young at Art will host a free, family-friendly community event on January 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the studio.

The celebration will invite families to experience the studio firsthand through hands-on, interactive art activities designed for children ages 18 months to 9 years old. Families can expect:

Open-ended art stations

Collaborative group projects

Creative experiences that encourage self-expression, confidence, and meaningful connection between children and their caregivers

“This event is really about celebrating the families and kids who have been part of our journey over the last ten years,” said Ober. “We wanted to create a moment that feels joyful, creative, and accessible to the community that helped us grow.”

The event is free and open to the public, with families encouraged to arrive early as space and supplies are limited. The first 100 guests will receive swag bags, adding to the celebratory feel of the day.

As Rachel’s Young at Art looks ahead to its next decade, its mission remains unchanged: to provide young children with a supportive environment where creativity is valued, individuality is celebrated, and families can connect through the shared joy of making art.

Event Details

Date: January 17, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Rachel’s Young at Art Studio, Scottsdale, AZ: 7366 E Shea Blvd Suite 112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Cost: Free

More information: www.rachelsyoungatart.com