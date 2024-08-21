Enter to win tickets to Candytopia!

School might be back in session but if it’s still too hot to be outside, here’s a unique indoor activity! Stay cool at Candytopia, a one-of-a-kind sensory experience, all centered around one of life’s most wonderful pleasures—candy!

Now open at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Candytopia boasts 11,000 square feet of interactive environments, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, and delectable tastes of all your favorite sweet treats.

Guests will explore unexpected delights around every corner, including an art gallery featuring one-of-a-kind hand-crafted candy sculptures, a confetti room complete with confetti-farting pigs and a Marshmallow ball pit filled with a quarter-million “marshmallows.” Adults and children of all ages are

guaranteed to find something they love at Candytopia.

