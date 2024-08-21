Potty Training 101

Potty training is a big milestone in the toddler years. It can be exciting to watch our children grow and develop, but let’s be honest, these big transitions can also feel overwhelming. That is why I created a plan for potty training that is easy to follow and can be successful with all kinds of children.

I get asked often, “When should we start potty training?” This is the hardest question to answer because the age range of when kids are ready to be potty trained is so broad. Below are some signs to look out for. Please note, they do not need all of these signs to be ready; they just need to show a few.

Potty Training Readiness Signs:

Age Range: 18 months to 3 years old

Can walk and sit independently

Can follow simple directions and commands

Shows interest in toilet and going to the bathroom

Can communicate when they need to go or have gone

Tells you before or after they have gone

Wants to be changed immediately after going the bathroom in diaper

Less diaper changes throughout the day (can hold pee for 1-2 hours)

Dry at nap or night time sleep

Remember, it is incredibly important that not only is your child showing signs, but that you are ready as well. As you start to prepare for your child’s potty training journey, here are some of my favorite products:

A smaller seat for the normal size toilet (I prefer this over a floor potty)

A stool or Squatty Potty (to ground their feet and make pooping on the potty easier)

A potty watch

Using reward bins (think, dollar store goodies!)

Use a sticker chart

Make or buy a kids book about toileting

Getting a toddler’s buy-in to any big change or transition is key to success! Involve them in the process of the preparation of the potty training and the actual plan of action. At first, you will be heavily involved, but the goal is to fade you out of the toileting equation.

I follow a three day method, but it is a good reminder that it takes longer for lasting change. As with anything, more knowledge is power. If you are looking for more help to prepare, I offer a potty training 101 course and do private consultation on potty training where I provide a thorough plan of action, go over what items to purchase, and review a plan when things do not go the way in which we want them to go.

Have a plan, be consistent, and take deep breaths! You got this!

For more information on Building Blocks Family or to sign up for a course, visit buildingblocksfamily.com