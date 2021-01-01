Arizona Renaissance Festival halts upcoming season

One annual spring tradition won’t be happening this year. The Arizona Renaissance Festival, originally scheduled to start next month in Apache Junction, has been cancelled.

As recently as Dec. 6, plans were in full swing for new guidelines, new ticketing procedures and heightened safety operations for the outdoor festival, a 16th-century European-styled park in a whimsical and historical setting featuring artisans, stages for live entertainment, rides, games, jousting knights, music and comedy performers and food and drink. The festival was supposed to run each weekend from Feb. 6 to April 4. In a Dec. 9 statement on Facebook, festival organizers cited surging cases of COVID-19 as the reason for “a difficult decision.” Festival fans can find the most up-to-date information at arizona.renfestinfo.com