Why Math Skills Are Important for Long-Term Success

A high-quality education can make all the difference in your child’s life, opening doors to competitive colleges and rewarding career paths. Among all academic subjects, math stands out as a powerful driver of long-term success.

Research consistently shows that strong math skills are linked to better academic outcomes, higher earning potential, and greater career opportunities. In fact, a study from the Urban Institute found that math achievement is one of the strongest predictors of adult earnings—outperforming indicators such as reading ability, peer relationships, and even health. Math scores around age 11 were especially influential, with a half–standard deviation increase linked to roughly a 3.5% boost in future earnings, or about $1,200 more per year.

Beyond financial outcomes, math plays a central role in many of today’s fastest-growing careers. Fields such as engineering, science, technology, data analytics, and finance all rely heavily on mathematical thinking. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM-related occupations are projected to grow by 10.4% between 2023 and 2033—nearly three times faster than non-STEM roles.

Math also helps students build essential life skills. Through problem-solving and logical reasoning, students learn how to analyze information, recognize patterns, think critically, and persist through challenges. These skills build confidence and resilience that benefit students no matter what path they pursue in college or beyond.

At BASIS Charter Schools, math mastery is built intentionally from kindergarten through grade 12. Our accelerated curriculum introduces concepts earlier than traditional schools, helping students stay ahead while developing deep conceptual understanding. Students progress from early foundational skills to advanced coursework such as AP Calculus and post-AP Math Capstone classes, which mirror the rigor of college-level study.

Expert teachers play a vital role in this success. Beginning in first grade, BASIS students learn math from Subject Expert Teachers with advanced degrees in math or related fields. Our educators emphasize the “why” behind mathematical concepts, fostering curiosity and long-term understanding rather than rote memorization.

Families can reinforce math learning at home by celebrating effort, encouraging problem-solving, and incorporating math into everyday activities like cooking, budgeting, or games. These small moments help students see math as practical, relevant, and empowering.

Ultimately, math education is about more than grades—it’s about preparing students for lifelong success. With strong math skills and a globally competitive education, BASIS students are well positioned to thrive in college, careers, and beyond.

Apply to BASIS Charter Schools today and set your student on a path toward lasting achievement.