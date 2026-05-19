Book Recommendations for Parents

Honest Motherhood: On Losing My Mind and Finding Myself by Libby Ward

In Honest Motherhood, Libby candidly shares her journey of unlearning the myth of the ideal mother. She dives headfirst into the experiences many mothers have but few feel safe enough to say out loud—the lack of support, the guilt, the invisibility, the cycles they’re breaking, and the fantasies about a hospital stay just to get a flippin’ break. Equal parts memoir and manifesto, flush with refreshing takeaways, Honest Motherhood is a rallying cry for moms to let go of perfection, choose themselves, and give their kids what they need most—a mother who is present and whole.

Men’s Work by Connor Beaton

In Men’s Work, ManTalks founder Connor Beaton offers the tactical, self-led guide men have been looking for. Through real-life stories from men he’s worked with and guidance in practical, accessible exercises, he takes you on a three-part journey to uncover and free yourself from the thoughts, emotions, and patterns that hold you back. Men’s Work focuses on the unique challenges that men with psychological and emotional wounds so often grapple with­­—while giving you the tools to heal and return to society in a way that is both empowering personally and beneficial for all.

But I’m Bored by Lizzie Assa

“But I’m bored.” Parents constantly hear these three dreaded words from their kids, and it’s no secret why—our kids don’t know how to play by themselves anymore and make their own fun. Busy schedules, on-demand screens, and safety concerns have transformed the landscape of play for children today, and parents have been unfairly expected to fill in the gap. We love our kids, but we don’t need to play with them 24/7 to be a good parent!

In “But I’m Bored!”, Assa shows how parents can create play pockets in their home, choose open-ended toys that spark imagination, set play boundaries (and stick to them), and enforce the wonders of quiet time.