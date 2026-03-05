5 Common Water Safety Myths Every Parent Should Know

Understanding how skills, supervision, and habits shape safer outcomes

From bath time to swim lessons and sunny days at the pool, water is part of everyday family life. Parents often rely on commonly shared ideas about water safety to guide supervision and skill-building. But which of these ideas reflect best practices, and which are myths passed along over time?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages one to four. Even when parents are careful, operating under myths instead of proven safety practices can leave gaps in protection. Understanding the realities of water safety helps families make informed choices and build habits that support confidence, independence, and lifelong skills in and around water.

Myth 1: My Child Can Swim, So They’re Always Safe Around Water

Swim skills provide an important foundation, but they work best when paired with additional layers of protection, such as adult supervision, barriers, swim lessons, and US Coast Guard approved life jackets on open water. Relying on ability alone can create a false sense of security, especially in new environments or around distractions.

Myth 2: I Will Hear My Child If They Need Help

Movies often portray water emergencies as loud and dramatic, but real-life incidents are frequently quiet and subtle. Any water that can cover the mouth and nose (from a pool, bathtub, or bucket) requires active supervision. When the body focuses on breathing, speech becomes secondary, making visual attention essential. Sudden quiet can be a cue to check in.

Myth 3: Pool Toys or Other Inflatable Devices Will Keep My Children Safe

Inflatable devices can add fun and boost confidence, but they are not a substitute for foundational swim skills. When children rely on pool toys (inflatable wings, tubes, noodles, etc.) they may not fully develop the strength and awareness needed to respond independently. Practicing floating and treading water without assistance help children pause, breathe, and plan their next move.

Myth 4: Lifeguards Are Supervising My Children, So I Don’t Have To

Lifeguards are trained to monitor the overall aquatic environment, watching for signs of distress, enforcing safety rules, and responding to emergencies across many swimmers at once. Parents and caregivers remain a child’s first line of defense and should actively watch their children, stay within arm’s reach of young or inexperienced swimmers, and limit distractions. When adults and lifeguards work together, water safety is stronger and responses are faster.

Myth 5: Swimsuit Color Doesn’t Matter

Light, muted colors and green or blue hues blend into the water, making it harder to spot a struggling swimmer. Bright, neon-colored swimwear, especially red, orange, and yellow, improve visibility and can aid quick recognition in an emergency.

Understanding water safety myths and using proven practices empowers parents to keep children safer around the water. Swim lessons are a key part of this layered approach, complementing vigilant supervision and secure barriers. In fact, the National Institutes of Health found that swim lessons can reduce drowning risk by up to 88% for children aged one to four.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.