The Magic of Music Books

Librarians from across Maricopa County Library District have put together recommendations of their favorite reads about music. Looking for more? Check out all your library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

Because by Mo Willems & Amber Ren

If you love Mo Willems for his Elephant and Piggie & Pigeon books, Because is a must-read masterpiece! When a little girl’s uncle is too sick to attend an orchestra performance, she gets to attend in his place and is inspired by the beautiful music.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Centered around the idea that chain reactions of small events can lead to big opportunities, kids will be inspired to think about the multitude of events that took place to bring them the things they love.

-Caroline from the Southeast Regional Library

Barnyard Boogie by Tim McCanna & Allison Black

The barnyard animal band is getting ready to jam, but the cow doesn’t have an instrument! What can cow do? Follow the animals and their instruments while they warm up for the big show.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: The sounds and rhymes in this book are so catchy, everyone will be bebopping along with it—it’s so fun to read! Busy pictures bursting with color will have kids pouring over each page to see what’s happening.

-Jamie from the Asante Library

4-6 YEARS OLD

Felix and the Monsters by Josh & Monica Holtsclaw

Felix guards the wall and keeps the little monsters out… or, at least that’s what he is supposed to be doing. Instead, he mostly spends his time playing the keytar and dreams of being in a band. Felix just might get that chance when he meets a little monster who also likes to make music too.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: Felix is such a fun character and you really want him to be able to find a band to jam with. The illustrations are delightful, fun, and colorful! By the end, you just might want to start your own band!

– Dianna from the Gila Bend Library

The More We Get Together by Celeste Cortright & Betania Zacarias

Set to the tune and pattern of a popular children’s song, verses are added that engage the characters in outdoor activities, environmental projects, service to neighbors, the sharing of a meal, and a sleepout.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: The diverse group of children are brightly illustrated. The book includes a CD and QR link to hear it sung. The end of the book also explains in kid-friendly terms how kids can make a difference in their community through teamwork.

– Janelle from the Litchfield Park Library

1st- 3rd GRADE

Trombone Shorty by Troy ‘Trombone Shorty’ Andrews & Bryan Collier

This picture book biography is about a New Orleans musician called “Trombone Shorty” who loves his city and the music all around him. He was determined to play music, and this is the story of how he began playing the music he grew up with.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: With sound and movement on every page, this is an inspiring story that shows kids what it looks like to follow their dreams. It’s a great celebration of New Orleans Jazz and how family and culture play such a big part in the life of a budding musician.

– Jamie from the Asante Library

Aven Green, Music Machine by Dusti Bowling

Aven Green is an engaging third grader who thinks that the LEAST interesting thing about herself is a lack of arms. It’s never stopped her from doing anything other eight-year olds do, including playing an instrument. Readers will learn, along with Aven, about the choices and dedication involved with playing an instrument.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This chapter book has illustrations on almost half the pages, so it makes a great family read aloud or transitional chapter book for your aspiring reader. Plus, it’s part of a series, so you can continue to read more about Aven as she solves mysteries, bakes, and plays soccer.

– Janelle from the Litchfield Park Library

4th- 6th GRADE

Song for a Whale by Lynne Kelly

Twelve-year old Iris is the only deaf student at her school who often feels mistreated and misheard. Blue 55 is a whale who is unable to communicate with other whales. Iris embarks on a mission to find a way to “sing” to him and find a connection between two outcasts.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This is such a well-written book that shines the light of children who feel mistreated for being different. The story is uplifting and fun to read.

– Alyssa from the Queen Creek Library

All Summer Long by Hope Larson

When Bina’s best friend Austin goes away to soccer camp for the summer, it’s up to Bina to make the summer a fun one for herself. Bina bonds with Austin’s older sister, Charlie, over their shared love of music. Things feel weird though when Austin returns from camp and Bina doesn’t know how to balance their already-strained friendship with the new one she builds with Charlie.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: This coming-of-age story about friendship and music is a great read for fans of Raina Telgemeier!

– Caroline from the Southeast Regional Library

Teens

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon

Sunny Dae is a total nerd who will do anything to impress Cirrus Soh, the cool and confident apple of his eye. So, when Cirrus shows interest in music, Sunny lies and says he is the front man for a band. But will his lie ruin his chance at love?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: David Yoon is one of my favorite authors and this novel was one of the fastest romcom teen books I’ve liked in a long time! The fun storyline has relatable characters and is nerdy/quirky.

– Alyssa from the Queen Creek Library

Battle of the Bands by Lauren Gibaldi and Eric Smith

Fifteen different YA authors (and one real life rock star) all create one interconnected story about the most epic battle of the bands ever! There are secret crushes, behind the scenes drama, and one epic night of music.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: I cannot recommend this book enough! It is so fun and full of energy it is hard to put down. I also love how different each story is because of the author writing it, they all feel like you are taking a peek behind the curtain for each musician and character’s story.

– Dianna from the Gila Bend Library