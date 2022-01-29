Packing your hospital bag (from a mom of 3!)

Whether you plan to deliver in a hospital or birthing center (I’ve done both) you’ll need to pack a bag for the birth. With each baby I was able to pack more of the essentials and leave out the things I didn’t have a use for! Hopefully this helps you plan for your upcoming delivery. I usually plan to pack my bag around 36 weeks, but you can start whenever you feel comfortable! I begin tossing in a few things little by little until I feel prepared. I just use a weekender bag because I tend to pack light, but feel free to use a suitcase. Don’t fret too much about forgetting something in your bag. Unless you live far away, you can have your spouse run home (or to the store) for you!

Tip: Don’t install the car seat until closer to the due date. In the unlikely case of even a minor car accident, you might find yourself scrambling to replace it depending on the brand!

With my first I delivered in a hospital and the last two were at a birthing center so what you pack will vary a little depending on how long you’ll stay after the birth. With a hospital, it’s typically 24-48 hours, and longer for c-sections or complications. With a birthing center you’ll likely leave around 4 hours later so you might not need as much. Even if you are using a birthing center, I recommend packing like you might be at the hospital in case you or baby have complications and need to be transferred.

Tip: Have dad pack a bag as well with a bathing suit (for laboring in the shower/tub), a change of clothes, a toothbrush, deodorant, phone charger, and some snacks. He can leave it in the car if you don’t want to bring it to your room.

For mom

Insurance paperwork and identification if you’re delivering in a hospital (pre-registration is helpful!)

Labor gown (if you’re delivering in a hospital, you can use that one!)

Swim top or soft bra to labor in if you’re using water

Socks with grips

Phone charger

Breast Pads (Cloth, or disposable works)

Sanitary pads (in a hospital you’ll likely be provided some)

Nursing bra if you wish to breastfeed. For overnight stays I recommend 2.

Nipple cream if breastfeeding (I find I don’t need it right away, but you might!)

Toiletries, if you wish. Personally—I didn’t care enough to use my own soaps but I did appreciate my toothbrush, deodorant, hand cream, hair ties, and brush!

Cosmetics if you want to do your hair/make up for photos. Not essential!

Lip balm

Eyeglasses, or contact lens solution and case.

Candy (candies you can suck on really helped me when I was laboring!)

Lightweight bathrobe, lounge wear, pajamas, or nursing nightgown plus a sweater for after the birth.

Underwear (you might not care for the mesh undies)

Comfortable clothes for the drive home (you’ll be about the size you were at 6 months pregnant)

Essential oils & a diffuser if you use them. My birthing center had them already!

Light snacks (granola bars, dried fruit, etc) in case you deliver in the middle of the night.

Things I skipped that you might find helpful: my own towels, pillow, slippers, food, music, reading material, nursing pillow, breast pump, written birth plan

For baby

Car seat

Pediatrician contact information

Coming home outfit + an extra (those babies are unpredictable!) Make sure to bring a cozy hat.

Photo props (swaddles, onesies, embroidered hats, name signs, etc)

Baby journal if you’re creating one

Baby blanket if you want to use a specific one, like we did. We chose a rainbow one.

Plus one for the ride home.

Diapers (if you’re using cloth, like we did, you’ll need to bring them. Typically disposable diapers are provided in the hospital but it certainly doesn’t hurt to bring a couple along).

Things I skipped that you might like: cord blood kit, clothes, pacifier, sound machine, baby mittens, baby clippers/nail file