Holiday Gift Ideas: Something for everyone in the family

Melissa & Doug Ms. Rachel Toys
Do you have a little one who just loves anything Ms. Rachel? Now, all the fun and learning of Ms. Rachel’s educational videos can be found in her new line of toys with Melissa & Doug. From a song puzzle, a look alike singing doll, surprise learning box, and blocks – these will surely be a hit with babies and toddlers. melissaanddoug.com
Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Shopping Cart
Little ones can explore shapes, colors, problem-solving, imaginative play and more with this sturdy wooden grocery cart push toy from Melissa & Doug. The 16-piece set includes two wooden chunky puzzle boards, 12 puzzle pieces, and a cute play coffee cup and lid. It also doubles as a great walker! melissaanddoug.com
Black Sheep Fam Matching Christmas Pajamas
Start a favorite Christmas tradition of matching holiday pjs! Black Sheep Fam is mom-owned and provides cozy and soft pajamas for everyone in today’s modern family. You’ll find sizes to fit babies, toddlers, teens, parents, expecting mothers, and even matching shirts for your furry family members! theblacksheepfam.com
Fisher Price Wooden Activity Triangle
A great hands on toy for little hands! With double sided animal panels, sliding knobs, spinning gears, and shapes that twist along the top it’s an excellent developmental toy for 6 months and up! shop.mattel.com
Toddlers/Preschoolers
Step 2 Water Table
If you’re looking for a practical toy to get for the next summer–it will be here before you know it! This water table is a great addition to a backyard for easy water-play all day long. Leave it on the ground, move it onto the table, or even take it with you if you’re traveling! step2.com
Wild Kids Play Couch
Does your kid love climbing all over your living room couch? Wild Kids Play Dream Couch has been a game-changer for our playroom. Using the four foam pieces, this super soft foam couch can be turned into an obstacle course, a fort, a reading nook, a slide, or practically anything you can think of. For even more uses, add on a shapes pack to build up all kinds of other creations. wildkidsplay.com
Tough Trucks for Kids
If you have a truck-loving, construction obsessed child, then you’re going to love Tough Trucks for Kids – a USA, veteran-owned company that creates realistic, functional, ride-on toys and construction play vehicles. All of the products are made with durable and quality materials so that they will withstand tough play for years to come. toughtrucksforkids.com
Casita Curated Play (local)
This locally-owned Phoenix-based company features all kinds of sensory play items for kids including themed play dough and sensory kits. All the materials are natural and non-toxic, and crafted in small batches. Little ones will love the fun themes including construction, dragons, farm animals, unicorns and more. Available for shipping and local pick up. casitacuratedplay.com
Little Tikes Scoot N Steer
Toddlers will love learning how to balance and ride on this all new Little Tikes Scoot ‘n Steer! It comes fully assembled, is light-weight, and has four wheels for stability. I love that it’s an affordable price and is compact – making it easy to bring along or use in small indoor or outdoor spaces. littletikes.com
Little Tikes Story Dream Machine
Storytime comes to life with the easy-to-use Little Tikes Story Dream Machine. Children can watch, listen, and read along to their favorite stories, developing beginning reading skills and word recognition. It can easily be packed up making it perfect for sleepovers or trips and also doubles as a white noise nightlight. littletikes.com
Fisher Price Wooden Pound Bench Xylophone
There’s a lot going on with this toy! Great for 18 months and up, your toddler will practice hand-eye coordination pushing the balls through the hole, striking the musical keys, and making some fun musical sounds! shop.mattel.com
Tub Works Products
Tub Works has an array of non-toxic, kid friendly bath products to make bath time more fun! Choose from things like water color tablets that change the color of the bath water, bath bombs that turn into a fun science experiment potion, fluffy foam soap that comes in a variety of colors, super goo bath slime, and more! Great for toddlers and kids of all ages! theworksbrands.com
Elementary
Give Garden (local)
Give the gift of culinary skills through Give Garden’s kid-friendly recipe activities delivered to your doorstep once a month. This locally-owned company will send out a recipe card, a kitchen gadget tool, and the ingredients needed to create a culinary masterpiece. Recipes rotate from entrees, sides, and desserts, and always serve at least a family of four. give.garden
Grow a Reader (local)
It’s hard to learn something new when it’s boring and reading is no exception, especially for kids! That’s what led local mom and reading interventionist, Kristen Bateman to create Growing Words – an interactive reading program with games and activities to make it fun. growingwordsllc.com
Mattel Action Figurines
If your kid loves playing with their favorite movie characters, you can find all kinds of figurines and dolls that make the perfect gift. Mattel makes a variety of familiar favorite characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Thomas and Friends, and more! shop.mattel.com
Brain Quest Smart Cards
It’s fun to be smart! These sets of two multi-subject card decks fit nicely in a stocking and will make learning exciting for kids grades 1 through 7. Perfect for on-the-go, the Brain Quest Smart Cards feature hundreds of questions based on math, language arts, science, social studies, and more to reinforce classroom learning with a fun, fast-paced game. brainquest.com
Kids TableTopics
TableTopics® are fun conversation starters for any and every occasion. The Kids To-Go Pack is designed for young children and is the perfect travel-size. Use when you’re dining out, on a road trip, or whenever! Kids will love the thought-provoking questions such as: What would be a really good flavor for toothpaste? If you could be one character from a movie, which one would you choose? tabletopics.com
Tweens/Teens
Pinwheel kid-safe smart phone
Pinwheel offers smartphones providing kids and tweens (8-14) with the features and functions they want, like texting and fun apps, along with age-appropriate guardrails (no browser or social media) and pre-installed parental monitoring tools that encourage healthy technology habits from the start. Pinwheel allows parents to customize the settings to meet their child’s current needs, then unlock features and more than 1,200 apps as their child learns to manages technology well. Available on Amazon and pinwheel.com
Teen Table Topics
Teens have a lot of important things to say and this conversation starter set offers engaging questions on topics that teens love to talk about with their friends (maybe even with Mom and Dad). Questions include things like: How many times do you typically hit the snooze button in the morning? If you were going to attend school in another country, where would you choose to go? What global problem do you care about most? tabletopics.com
Sunshine Clay Design Earrings
These unique clay designs earrings make for great stocking stuffers for the tween or teen girl in your life! They are handmade in Mesa, by mom and former teacher, Christina Jaeckels, who started it simply as a hobby before turning it into a thriving business. Sunshine Clay Design features tons of cute earring collections for all the holidays, as well as Disney, cactus, back-to-school, sports themes and more. sunshineclaydesigns.com
Family Experiences
Pop Stroke
Putt like a pro at PopStroke – a family-friendly destination featuring two mini-golf putting courses, a full service restaurant, and plenty of entertainment for all ages. With locations in Scottsdale and Glendale, PopStroke makes for the perfect family experience gift! popstroke.com
Andretti Indoor Karting
Offering over 96,000 square feet of non-stop thrill, this indoor entertainment space in Chandler has go-karting, duckpin bowling, laser tag, 7D experience, VR experience, an arcade and more! Everything is pay as you go, so there’s no general admission fee for coming in the door – you simply pay for the attractions you want to enjoy when you arrive. Choose one or two to try out, or do them all! andrettikarting.com
Bam Kazam (10+ years or older)
Part escape room, part obstacle course, your physical and mental abilities will be put to the test as you work collaboratively to solve a variety of themed challenges. Games are intended for ages 14 and up without an adult. Anyone ages 10 and up must have fully participating adults accompanying them. Would make for a fun family experience if you’ve got teenagers or older kids! bamkazam.com
Rainbow Ryders
Make the holidays extra special by floating among the clouds with Rainbow Ryders. The local hot air balloon company offers gift certificates that will provide a memorable in-air adventure for everyone in the family. Sunrise and sunset flights are available, weather permitting. For more information, to purchase a gift certificate or to book your flight. rainbowryders.com