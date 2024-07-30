Giveaway: Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

Summer vacation might be over, but the heat is still in full blast. Luckily, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Chandler offers over 96,000 square feet of non-stop thrill all in the cool air-conditioning.

I recently had the chance to check it out for myself, and it’s an experience I’ll be talking about for months to come. Here’s the breakdown of all the fun that awaits at this family-friendly entertainment hub:

Go-Karting

This all-electric, three-story indoor race track is, in my opinion, the highlight of the whole experience. If you do nothing else there, you HAVE to ride the go-karts.

The karts are powerful, ergonomic, safe, and environmentally friendly, plus provide instant acceleration and the rush of adrenaline as you race through the climate-controlled course.

There are several different race options including an Adults-Only race and even Mini Mario karts which are geared for drivers ages 4 to 7 years old!

Race rides start at $13.95

Spark Duckpin Bowling

Forget about hassle of shoe rental and trying to find the perfect weighted bowling ball. In the Spark Duckpin Bowling, you can keep your regular shoes on while you use the mini-sized bowling balls to knock over the duckpins, which are shorter and lighter than traditional bowling pins.

It’s all the fun of bowling without any of the heavy lifting.

Bowl for one hour (with up to 6 people) starting at $32.95

Laser Tag

Take your gaming skills into the real world as you explore the two-story, 4,000 square foot laser tag course. This blacklight battleground features the newest technology with over 10 different games to play.

A 10 minute experience is $14.95 for non-members.

7D Xperience

I had no idea what to expect from the 7D Xperience, but it surprised me in the best way possible. It’s basically a 3D interactive movie experience where you and up to eight others compete for the highest score using laser blasters and battling on-screen enemies.

You get strapped into a chair, put on some 3D glasses, and are transported into a ride experience where you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster without ever leaving the room. It was super cool and another attraction that I’d highly recommend you don’t skip!

7D Xperience is $14.95 for non-members.

VR Experience

Step into Virtual Reality Central where you can play the game or you can BE the game. With three different VR experiences, you’ll be immersed in a whole new world, each with their own stunning effects. The Hyperdeck experience combines strong wind, heating fans and a platform that lifts and lowers you to correspond with the action, making for a full sensory immersion unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

VR Experience is $15.95 for non-members.

Arcade Games

I enjoyed playing a good game of air hockey, skee ball, and shooting some basketball hoops in between the different attractions. As you earn tickets, they’ll be securely stored electronically on your Game Card, and can be redeemed for an array of cool prizes in the Victory Lane Redemption Center.

Food & Drink

Finally, after all the excitement and activities, you can refuel at the on-site restaurant which offers an award-winning Chef-crafted menu using fresh ingredients. Find everything from pizzas, to burgers, salads, sandwiches, and more! Plus, there’s also a full-service bar.

Everything is pay as you go, so there’s no general admission fee for coming in the door – you simply pay for the attractions you want to enjoy when you arrive. Choose one or two to try out, or do them all!

It’s the perfect way to sign-off for summer or celebrate back-to-school season, and will have your whole family making unforgettable memories together.

To find out more, visit https://andrettikarting.com/chandler

Enter for your chance to win an Andretti 2-Pack which features 2 free 7D-Xperiences, 2 free Laser tags, & 2 free $10 Game Cards!