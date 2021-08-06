Friday, August 6, 2021
Going Back-to-School with PBS Kids

RAK Staff
The first few weeks of school are a big adjustment for many families so PBS has created a ‘Back to School hub’ to help kids kick off the year right. From tips on creating a good routine to managing your kids’ big emotions there is helpful advice for every child. Find some great activities & printables here. PBS Kids has even launched a Spanish website so families with different backgrounds can benefit from the hundreds of resources available online. Encuentra los Recursos aquí.

Some of the parent resources that will be helpful this school year are:

How to Cope With Back-to-School Anxiety 
Songs to Manage Feelings
Coping With After-School Meltdowns
Successfully Transitioning Your Child Back to School
Helping Your Child Make Friends Again

Arizona PBS and PBS have joined forces to provide FREE videos, interactive activities, and lesson plans separated by both subject and grade. Teachers can also find a fantastic collection of curated resources for the classroom to help navigate emotional needs, tips for distance learning, and more! If you’re an educator find out more about that here.

And PBS isn’t just for elementary students anymore! Keep an eye out for an updated learning platform with exceptional media for middle and high school students that helps bring the world to their personal screens.

Join PBS on September 9th at 8pm (ET) for a webinar discussing the lessons learned from the past few school years and how to develop stronger relationships for the upcoming school year. While you’re there find other videos with crafts, science experiments, and tips on talking with your kids. Find the YouTube channel here.

If  your child is nervous about this school year don’t worry-Daniel Tiger, Pinkalicious, and the rest of the PBS character crew is ready to help.

RAK Staff

