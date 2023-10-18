Wednesday, October 18, 2023
HomeArticlesBook Pick for Moms and Dads: Chaos to Calm
ArticlesBooksParenting

Book Pick for Moms and Dads: Chaos to Calm

Monique Seleen
Monique Seleen
0

My husband and I both love to read, but typically go for totally different genres! I love a good rom-com book, while he enjoys getting lost in a fantasy world.

However, we’ve recently been picking self-help books on subjects that apply to both of us such as parenting advice, health and wellness tips, or marriage and relationship topics.

Usually we’ll listen to a chapter individually (we love audiobooks since it’s something we can do while we’re driving or taking our son for a walk), and then discuss what we read during our weekly date night.

Want to try it out? Here’s a recent book we loved:

Chaos to Calm: 5 Ways Busy Parents Can Break Free from Overwhelm by Jenna Hermans

What it’s about: Chaos to Calm is a guide that will help you create more time and less stress, so you can spend your days appreciating your family and living with intention and joy. Chapters discuss Efficiency, Habits, Communication, Community, and Self-Care, and include how-tos and simple small tasks that can help you get things done without losing your cool.

Why you should read it: The book offers practical and realistic advice, easy strategies to implement, and will leave you feeling empowered to create a calmer life – even as busy parents! It prompted us to have really intentional discussions and find ways to support each other, so we can each feel fulfilled, like we’re sharing the load, and making time for ourselves, our family, and each other.

Available at simonandschuster.net/books/Chaos-to-Calm/Jenna-Hermans

Previous article
What To Do If Your Child Is Struggling In School
Monique Seleen
Monique Seleen

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,635FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

What To Do If Your Child Is Struggling In School

4 Tips for Balancing Family Time with After School Activities

Take me out to the…Library!

Jordan’s Corner Indoor Inclusive Play in Scottsdale

Tips for Taking Your Child With Special Needs to a Party

Raising for Rett