Book Pick for Moms and Dads: Chaos to Calm

My husband and I both love to read, but typically go for totally different genres! I love a good rom-com book, while he enjoys getting lost in a fantasy world.

However, we’ve recently been picking self-help books on subjects that apply to both of us such as parenting advice, health and wellness tips, or marriage and relationship topics.

Usually we’ll listen to a chapter individually (we love audiobooks since it’s something we can do while we’re driving or taking our son for a walk), and then discuss what we read during our weekly date night.

Want to try it out? Here’s a recent book we loved:

Chaos to Calm: 5 Ways Busy Parents Can Break Free from Overwhelm by Jenna Hermans

What it’s about: Chaos to Calm is a guide that will help you create more time and less stress, so you can spend your days appreciating your family and living with intention and joy. Chapters discuss Efficiency, Habits, Communication, Community, and Self-Care, and include how-tos and simple small tasks that can help you get things done without losing your cool.

Why you should read it: The book offers practical and realistic advice, easy strategies to implement, and will leave you feeling empowered to create a calmer life – even as busy parents! It prompted us to have really intentional discussions and find ways to support each other, so we can each feel fulfilled, like we’re sharing the load, and making time for ourselves, our family, and each other.

Available at simonandschuster.net/books/Chaos-to-Calm/Jenna-Hermans