Beyond “Good” and “Bad”

Changing the Way We Talk About Food

Today’s kids are increasingly worried about the look and shape of their bodies. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey reports a whopping 80% of Arizona teens are trying to control their weight – and a full 50% of them are engaging in unhealthy behaviors like fasting and purging.

As a therapist at Denova Collaborative Health, I help many pre-teens and teenagers with body image issues and disordered eating. It’s no surprise these issues become even more pronounced in the summer as youth seek to achieve a “beach body.”

While there’s no single cause of eating disorders, parents play a powerful role in how their children relate to food and their own bodies. Parents can do unwitting damage by focusing too much on diet and appearance, but they can also do a world of good in helping kids build positive relationships with food.

One immediate way parents can help is by changing the language they use with their children. Here are two crucial tips on what – and what not – to say for healthy conversations about food.

Don’t: Foods are often labeled “good” and “bad,” but there’s simply no such thing. A slice of bread is not inherently bad, nor is celery the height of “good.”

Kids may feel guilty or ashamed about eating “bad” foods. Likewise, such black-and-white labels create fear and anxiety around eating, eroding mental health and well-being.

“Good” and “bad” also oversimplifies nutrition and discourages balanced eating. By demonizing certain foods – like “carbs,” for example – teens may avoid them entirely, missing out on important nutrients those foods can offer. Conversely, overconsumption of

“good” foods can also be unhealthy.

These labels can lead to preoccupation with food, disordered eating patterns and other unhealthy behaviors.

Do: Use neutral language in describing foods. Instead of “good” and “bad,” reframe foods as “fun” and “nutritionally dense,” which both have their place in a happy, balanced life.

Kids often associate fun foods with good memories – like enjoying cookies at Grandma’s house or trick-or-treating on Halloween. These foods are special treats that are enjoyable in moderation. “Nutritionally dense” foods can be explained as those that provide lots of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that help them grow strong and healthy.

Parents who modify their food language can make an important difference for their kids, not only where body image is concerned, but in their overall mental health and well-being. And it’s never too late to start.

If your child is exhibiting unhealthy eating behaviors, contact Denova at denova.com for an appointment with a therapist with special expertise in this area. The company offers same-day appointments and accepts nearly all forms of insurance.