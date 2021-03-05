Saturday, March 6, 2021
COVID-19 Cancellation: Trolls Live! at Gila River Arena

RAK Staff
Trolls Live, Gila River ArenaFans of Poppy, Branch and their troll friends will have to wait a bit longer. Vstar Entertainment Group today announced it is canceling the upcoming Phoenix stop for Trolls Live! Vstar is working to reschedule the event, originally set for June 26-27 at Gila River Arena.

Ticket holders who purchased from Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. For resale tickets sold on Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster will refund the original ticket purchaser’s account. Customers who purchased tickets through another resale platform or distribution partner must seek refunds from that point of purchase.

Tickets purchase at the Box Office will be automatically refunded. Because the box office is currently closed, no refunds will be processed in person.

The announcement came following cancellations and/or postponements of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.

VStar Entertainment Group is working toward rescheduling the performances and hopes to have an announcement soon regarding new dates.

Visit gilariverarena.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the venue’s upcoming events.

