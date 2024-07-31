Thursday, August 1, 2024
Navigating Teenage Emotional Outbursts

Rodrigo Mendoza
As teens navigate the challenging terrain of adolescence, emotional outbursts can become a common occurrence. Understanding how to handle and effectively address these outbursts is crucial for maintaining a healthy relationship and promoting emotional well-being for both parents and teens.

Here are some tips on how to handle these outbursts:

  • Stay Calm: When faced with a teenage emotional outburst, it is essential for parents to remain calm. Literally, take deep breaths and wait until you can respond with empathy and understanding. Reacting with anger or frustration can make the situation more complicated.
  • Listen without interrupting: It is possible that your teens express their emotions through mixed behaviors. Take the time to listen to what your teen is trying to communicate, even if it’s not explicitly verbalized. Do not interrupt them with your suggestions, but validate their feelings and let them know you are there to support them.
  • Offer Support with a hint of sincere empathy: I suggest that you go back to your teenage memories in order to bring empathy before engaging in supporting their struggles. You can say “That’s terrible…” and keep listening. In general, without passing judgment, reassure your teen that you are there to help them navigate their emotions.
  • Model, problem-solve, and practice: As you stay calm, listen attentively, and offer empathetic support, you can assist your teen to problem-solve. A suggestion is to categorize problems into two possibilities: “Can Change” and “Cannot Change.” If a problem falls into category one, guide your teen to find possible solutions. If it falls into category two, support your teen in accepting situations that are not easily solved. Collaborative problem-solving can empower your teen and strengthen your relationship.

What NOT to Do When Your Teen Presents Emotional Outbursts:

  • Avoid Power Struggles: Engaging in power struggles or punishing your teen during an emotional outburst can escalate their discomfort and prolong the conditions contributing to them. Focus on demonstrating and practicing problem-solving skills instead.
  • Don’t Minimize Their Feelings: Dismissing or minimizing your teen’s emotions can make them feel invalidated. I recommend acknowledging their feelings and providing a safe space for expression.

When to Seek Help or Assistance:

  • If your teen’s emotional outbursts persist despite your best efforts to address them, and their behaviors impact their regular daily functioning, it may be time to seek another perspective. Consult teachers or mental health professionals who can provide additional support and guidance.
  • If your teen’s behaviors pose a risk to themselves or others, such as self-harm, substance abuse, or suicidal ideation, do not hesitate to seek assistance. Reach out to mental health professionals or crisis hotlines for immediate support and guidance.

Effectively navigating teenage emotional outbursts requires staying calm, listening without interrupting, offering support with a hint of empathy, and modeling and practicing problem-solving skills. By doing so, you can assist your teen in navigating this challenging phase of adolescence, fostering fundamental skills that will serve them well into adulthood.

Rodrigo Mendozahttps://www.team4kids.com/
Rodrigo Mendoza holds a Bachelor of Science in University Studies from Brigham Young University and a Master’s in Applied Behavior Analysis from ASU. Currently, he is completing the PHD ABA program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. He is a Licensed and Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) who sees behaviorism as a movement to change the world’s verbal community. Through his work, he encourages other analysts to maintain behaviorism’s purity as a natural science. He is the Program Director of the ABA Department at T.E.A.M. 4 Kids Pediatric Therapy. Rodrigo’s applied research interests include video modeling, identifying variables controlling orienting as an operant behavioral class, eye-face gaze, motivating operations, and complex verbal repertoires.

