10 Father’s Day Traditions

This year, Father’s Day is on Sunday June 16th. Get ready to celebrate the dads and father-figures in your life with these fun tradition ideas. Try one or plan a few!

Go to a baseball game. Father’s Day is right in the middle of baseball season, and a perfect time to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks and take dad out to the old ball game! The Diamondbacks will be playing the Chicago White Sox on Father’s Day and there will be a special Father’s Day Polo Shirt Giveaway.

Have a pool party/cookout. Another summertime classic, but this time all about dad. Invite your friends and family over if you have a pool and get ready for a splashing good time! Don’t have a pool? No worries. Plan a backyard BBQ and cookout with all of dad’s favorites. Maybe even bust out the squirt guns for a little friendly fire.

Plan some minute-to-win-it competitions. Most dads love a competitive challenge. Get the whole family involved with some fun minute-to-win-it type games. There are so many great ideas out there if you search. For an elevated experience, get some prizes involved such as candy, gift cards, or movie tickets.

Make dad’s favorite sweet treat. Does the dad in your life have a sweet tooth? Figure out his favorite sweet treat – cake, brownies, cookies, ice cream – and see if you can make a homemade version to celebrate. Or, find a good local bakery or ice cream shop and get it as a special surprise.

Go camping. For the outdoorsy dad, plan a camping adventure. This could be a full camping trip in the woods, a fun backyard setup, or you can even make it an indoor living room camping experience.

Celebrate at a family-friendly brewery. Both my husband and my dad love a good brewery, so this is something we will be adding to our Father’s Day celebration traditions. Thankfully there are a lot of family-friendly ones to choose from that offer outdoor games, kids’ menus, great food, and experiences. Pick dad’s favorite or find a new one to try!

Do something adventurous. Last year for Father’s Day, I arranged for my husband and me to go indoor rock climbing. He loved the experience and we both enjoyed trying something new together. Some other adventurous ideas might include axe throwing, indoor sky diving, or a ropes course.

Go on a gift-giving scavenger hunt. This is a good one if you’re stumped on what to get him, but also want to fill up the day with some fun activities. Take dad to his favorite stores, set a budget, and let him pick out something at each place. Some suggestions include Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, REI, Scheels, and Bass Pro Shop.

Watch a family-friendly standup comedy. Who doesn’t love a good laugh? Find a family-friendly stand-up comedy special that everyone can enjoy. Some of our personal favorites include Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Brian Regan – all who have streaming specials to watch.

Go to an indoor entertainment center. Let dad be a kid again and take him to a place where the whole family can get in on some fun action such as bowling, laser tag, and arcade games. Destinations might include Main Event, FatCats, Dave & Buster’s, Jake’s Unlimited, Mavrix, or Uptown Alley.

However you choose to celebrate, I hope all the dads out there feel special and appreciated!

What Dads REALLY Want for Father’s Day

We asked some local dads what they REALLY want for Father’s Day (listen up, moms!). Here are their answers:

“A homemade breakfast, a massage, a trip to the movies, pick up some beers from a local brewery, and grill out with the family for dinner at home.” – Chris from Mesa, Father of 1

“A relaxing morning at home with a simple breakfast, sip some coffee and watch some sports on TV. Go to the gym in the afternoon, then out to dinner with my family to either get some pizza and salad or Japanese food.” – Greg from Gilbert, Father of 3, Grandfather of 2

“I’d love if we could just pack up the car with our kids, dogs, and a picnic lunch and spend the day at our favorite creek spot or fishing. I love watching the kids and dogs play in the water getting muddy.” – Trent from Show Low, Father of 4

“My kids waking me up, my wife making breakfast with pancakes and bacon, having a day filled with family activities like fishing, hiking, exploring AZ, and just being together.” – Joe from Queen Creek, Father of 2

“An early round of golf, followed by breakfast with the family. Spend the rest of the day relaxing and taking it easy.” – Scott from Gilbert, Father of 2