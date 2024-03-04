AZ SNAP (EBT) and WIC Discounts

Did you know as an active EBT cardholder you receive discounted or free entry for you and your family at certain places?

Present your active EBT card (with your signature on the back) along with your ID to receive the discount. You do need to have your EBT card with you in person to receive the discounts. Cardholder has to be present! You also cannot pay for admission with EBT, so be sure to have your payment ready.

Some programs also give discounts for WIC recipients; if a program does, it will state below.

PHOENIX

Discount: $3 per person, up to 4 people with your Arizona EBT card. The discount only counts toward regular daytime admission. It will not give you access to special ticketed events. It also cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. To reserve your discounted tickets in advance, you will need to call (602) 716-2028 or email hello@azscience.org. azscience.org

Discount: Get up to 4 tickets discounted to $10 on Tuesdays and Sundays with an active AZ EBT card. The discount only covers regular daytime admission. It does not include any additional Zoo experiences, such as the theater, safari train, stingray bay, carousel, etc. phoenixzoo.com

Discount: Arizona EBT cardholders can get up to 4 admission tickets discounted to $3 per person (normally $12 each). heritagesquarephx.org

MESA

Discount: EBT card holders can receive a discounted museum admission of $2 per person for up to 6 people. arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org

Discount: $2 per person, up to 6 people per active AZ EBT card. This discount cannot be used with other discounts. ideamuseum.org

FLAGSTAFF

Discount: General admission is $3 each for up to 4 people with an EBT card. Special events like concerts are not included but we do have some free with admission activities that are included. thearb.org

TUCSON

Discount: Normally $8 per person but ASM offers FREE admission for SNAP or EBT card holders. Children 17 and under are also free! For more information, visit statemuseum.arizona.edu

Discount: Admission is normally $29.95 per adult and $19.95 per youth, but they offer an EBT discount through their Community Access Program. You can get 4 discounted tickets ($9.95 per adult and $7.95 per youth) with an active Arizona EBT card. desertmuseum.org

Discount: Admission of $3 per person for up to 4 people is available for families with current SNAP / EBT or WIC cards. childrensmuseumtucson.org

Discount: EBT and WIC card holders can receive $6 admissions for up to 4 people. Not available online; must present card upon entrance. flandrau.org

Discount: Present your SNAP (EBT) or WIC card for $3 general admission for up to 6 people. theminitimemachine.org

Discount: SNAP and WIC card holders receive $4 off regular daytime admission for up to seven daytime admission tickets. reidparkzoo.org

Discount: Normally $15 per person, but SNAP (EBT) and WIC card holders can receive reduced admission of $3 per person for 4 people. tohonochul.org

There are other discounts available nationwide for EBT card holders, such as internet, phone, amazon prime, and fast-food places. Here are some of those offers and what’s entailed.

Amazon offers discounted Amazon Prime memberships for customers who receive EBT, Medicaid or other qualifying government assistance. This discounted program is called Prime Access and it decreases the $14.99 monthly prime membership to only $6.99!

Fast Food & Restaurant Discounts

Fast food chains and restaurants that accept EBT through the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) often choose to offer discounts to EBT users. Please note: Most EBT recipients are not eligible for RMP as it is a program reserved for those who are homeless, disabled or elderly. The program was designed to assist “people who are unable to prepare meals at home or in a traditional kitchen” but it is not available in all 50 states. Thankfully, it is in Arizona and you can get a list of restaurants that accept EBT in Arizona here.

Internet Discounts

Most Internet Service Providers participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is a new program that helps low-income households to afford broadband internet. It provides up to $30 off your internet service per month! If you live on tribal land, that benefit is increased to $75 per month! If you are eligible, you must go to ACPBenefit.org to submit your application. Once approved, the discount will be applied to your monthly bill. You may even receive up to $100 towards a computer or laptop.

Phone Discounts

The Lifeline program gives which gives SNAP beneficiaries free phone service and sometimes a free cell phone. You can only have one lifeline subsidy per household. There are several providers that offer free cell phones and service through the Lifeline program, including Safelink Wireless, Access Wireless, American Assistance, Assurance Wireless, FeelSafe Wireless, Life Wireless, SafetyNet Wireless, StandUp Wireless, TAG Mobile, Tempo, TerraCom Wireless, TruConnect, QLink, CellularOne and Choice Wireless. To apply, please visit Lifeline Support.

Walmart+ Discount

Walmart+ Assist gives SNAP, WIC, Medicaid and qualifying government assistance recipients membership for just $6.47 per month or $49 a year (which is 50% off the regular plan). With the Walmart + Assist membership you get free local store delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, fuel savings, access to Paramount+ video streaming, returns to home, early access, video streaming with Pluto TV and more. Visit the Walmart+ Assist page and click the blue button to begin your 30 day free trial.