Fall Flavors: Don’t Miss These Pumpkin Picks Available for a Limited Time

Embrace the flavors of fall with the plethora of pumpkin dishes available from local restaurants. Better yet, grab the kiddos and whip up your own pumpkin dishes at home. Here are a few of our pumpkin picks. Don’t delay – most are only available through October or November.

Pumpkin Pancakes – Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar

An annual favorite, Daily Dose Pumpkin Crunch Pancakes start with a house made pumpkin batter. The seasonal pancakes are topped with ginger snap granola and spiced crème anglaise, then finished with cinnamon powdered sugar. Available at Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe locations through Thanksgiving. dailydosegrill.com

Pumpkin Hummus – Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen

A seasonal twist on Picazzo’s traditional, creamy hummus, the Pumpkin Hummus is blended with a touch of pumpkin and a hint of fall spices, including cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. Topped with olive oil and toasted pumpkin seeds. Served with vegan, gluten-free flatbread, watermelon radish, and heirloom carrots for dipping. Vegan & gluten-free. Available at locations around the Valley and Sedona through November. picazzos.com

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli – The Sicilian Baker

The Sicilian Baker is a bakery, grab-and-go market and cannoli bar and they feature a dozen cannoli cream flavors including a seasonal flavor for their create-your-own cannoli experience where guests can choose their own cannoli shell size, cannoli cream flavor, and toppings. Available for a limited time is the creamy pumpkin pie infused sweet ricotta filling. Additionally, guests can order the Pumpkin Cannoli ($8) special which will come with a large orange cannoli shell that is chocolate dipped with edible pumpkin decorations. The pumpkin pie cannoli cream flavor and Pumpkin Cannoli will be available through November 30. thesicilianbaker.com

Churros with Pumpkin Spice Dip – Diego Pops

The modern taco spot in Old Town Scottsdale is launching a fan-favorite Mexican dessert with a fall-twist, Churros with Pumpkin Spice Dip! Complete with all the staple spices of fall, these churros are anything but basic and will be available throughout the season. Available through Nov. 11. www.diegopops.com.

Pumpkin Cookies – Crumbl Cookies

With weekly rotating flavors, there are plenty of opportunities to bite into something pumpkin-flavored at Crumbl Cookies! Keep your eye out every Sunday evening for cookie announcements to see if your favorite pumpkin cookie is back! Past varieties have included Caramel Pumpkin, Chilled Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Roll and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip. Crumbl is available for delivery, pickup and shipping. For more information, visit https://crumblcookies.com/order.

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast – Morning Squeeze.

This popular French toast variation from the groovy breakfast and lunch concept fills two slices of its original French toast with pumpkin cream cheese then tops it with caramel sauce and candied pumpkin seeds Available at all Morning Squeeze locations through October. morningsqueeze.com

Want to whip up your own seasonal specialties? Jamie Miller, registered dietitian for the Village Health Clubs & Spas put together a few fun (and healthy) recipes to try at home:

Light Pumpkin Fluff

• 1 can pure pumpkin puree

• 1/3 cup pure maple syrup, or to taste

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

• 1 container light coconut whipped topping, thawed

• For garnish: gingersnap cookies and chopped pecans

Stir together the pumpkin, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice. Gently fold in whipped topping until well incorporated. Taste and adjust for preferred sweetness. Spoon into bowls and garnish with a sprinkle of chopped pecans and a gingersnap cookie.

Creamy Pumpkin Sage Pasta

• 4 cups dried pasta, such as chickpea or whole wheat

• 1 teaspoon olive oil or avocado oil

• 1 small shallot, chopped

• 1 clove garlic. minced

• 1 15 ounce can pumpkin, NOT pumpkin pie mix

• 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 tbsp fresh sage leaves or 1/4 teaspoon dried sage

• 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

• 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper, or to taste

• 1/2 cup pasta water (water you cooked the pasta in)

• optional garnish: fresh parmesan

Cook pasta in salted water according to the package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water. While the pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot and cook 3-5 minutes until softened. Add garlic and cook for 20-30 seconds, ensuring it does not burn. Quickly add the pumpkin to the pan. Stir together and add the rest of the salt, pepper, and spices. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the Greek yogurt to the sauce. Add the cooked pasta. Slowly pour the pasta water in until you get a good consistency. Serve warm, with the option to garnish with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

RELATED: Make a fondant pumpkin topper for cupcakes