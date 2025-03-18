Decluttering Your Home with Kids

Decluttering your home can feel overwhelming, but involving your kids in the process can turn a daunting task into an opportunity for teaching and teamwork. A disorganized house can lead to a cluttered life, but maintaining order doesn’t have to be stressful. By incorporating simple strategies and enlisting your family’s help, you can create a more harmonious living space while teaching valuable life skills to your children.

One Room at a Time

The key to decluttering is tackling one area at a time. As the saying goes, “The best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time.” Plan a monthly schedule to purge and organize each room or area in your house. For example:

January: Holiday decoration storage

February: Junk drawers and closets

March: Garage

April: Office

May: Kids’ playroom

June: Laundry room

July: Garage (again)

August: Master closet

September: Kids’ playroom (again)

October: Linen closet

November: Kitchen

December: Kids’ clothes

Add these tasks as recurring events in your calendar to ensure they become a habit. Areas like playrooms and garages may need more frequent attention because they tend to accumulate clutter faster.

Break down larger projects into smaller tasks to avoid feeling overwhelmed. For example, tackle one drawer or shelf at a time. Equip yourself with cleaning supplies, such as a vacuum, duster, and cloths, to address accumulated dust and grime.

Bins and drawer organizers are your best friends for maintaining order. Dollar stores often have affordable options. Use labels to make storage clear and efficient.

Enlisting Your Kids’ Help

Including your kids in decluttering fosters responsibility and teaches them organizational skills. Start with their spaces, such as bedrooms and playrooms, and encourage them to decide about their belongings. Use three bins labeled “Keep,” “Donate,” and “Trash” to simplify the process.

For items they no longer want, consider selling them on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. Involving kids in listing items and managing the proceeds helps them learn about money and the value of their possessions. Unsold items can be donated to charity, teaching them about generosity and sustainability.

Create Accessible Systems

Set up systems that make it easy for your family to maintain organization. For example, designate a low cabinet in the kitchen for your kids’ lunchboxes and water bottles. Store kid-friendly snacks and tools in accessible areas so they can help themselves. By empowering them to take responsibility, you’re not only lightening your load but also fostering independence.

Sustainable Practices

Be mindful of sustainability when decluttering. Before buying new items, consider whether you can find them secondhand. Similarly, think about how to responsibly dispose of items you no longer need. Reducing, reusing, and recycling can make a significant impact on both your home and the environment.

Remember, decluttering is not a one-time task but an ongoing process. By involving your kids, planning regular sessions, and setting up systems that work for your family, you can maintain a tidy and organized home.