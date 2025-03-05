5 Best Toys for a Rainy Spring Day

I love springtime in the Valley. It’s warm but not hot, and mornings and nights are still cool – meaning I can take my very energetic 3-year-old outside to play almost any time of day.

But, as the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers”, and rainy days are inevitable in the springtime. Even in sunny Arizona.

So, on those dark and gloomy days when we’re trapped inside, I’m desperate for ways to keep my toddler son entertained while also burning off his endless amounts of energy.

Here are some of my favorite toys that not only provide ways to stay active indoors, but promote creativity and imaginary play:

1. The Original Stairslide from Bolder Play. If you have stairs in your house, get ready for endless fun that’s easy to set up and a safe way to play. The Original Stairslide can hold up to 175 pounds, is made with high-quality, made-to-last material, and is easy to store away when not in use. It’ll get your kids burning energy by climbing the stairs over and over again so they can keep sliding back down. $249

2. Fisher Price’s Wooden Picnic Set. It might be raining outside, but with this adorable wooden picnic set from Fisher Price, you can bring all the fun of a picnic indoors. This 31-piece set has everything kids need for a deliciously fun picnic, including plates, cups, cutlery, 17 play food pieces, a cozy gingham blanket and a basket to carry it all. Pretend play and then have your very own living room picnic. This will surely make for some fun rainy-day memories! $38.99

3. Lovevery Real Life Play Kitchen. Go beyond pretend play with a first-of-its-kind play kitchen that really works. Fresh water from a real, working sink gives your child long-lasting, focused fun as they build real-life skills. It also includes a wooden chopper to chop soft foods, a stainless-steel utensil set, and dish drying rack to create a fully functioning, realistic kitchen setup. And don’t worry, Lovevery has carefully designed it so that the water play stays contained with a wide sink, water flow that’s not too strong, and a used water basin with a spill-proof lid, safety lock, and indicator that tells you when it’s full. $300

4. Wild Kids Play Dream Couch. We absolutely love our play couch from Wild Kids Play. With endless possibilities for use, this couch can be transformed into a fort, a slide, a reading nook, or whatever your kids dream up! It’s durable, the covers are machine washable, and you can add on shapes packs for even more uses. My son bounces on it, jumps off it, rolls down it, and crawls under it – and I am very grateful because he burns a ton of energy and I rest assured knowing it’s a soft landing for his rough play. $289

5. Little Tikes Trampoline. My son loves jumping on just about anything, so this Little Tikes Trampoline is the perfect way to keep him active and entertained while keeping my furniture intact. It’s sized just right for indoor use, and not only provides hours of bouncing fun, but also helps develops balance, coordination, and motor skills. It features a sturdy handlebar for added stability, which folds down for easy storage and portability, and is lightweight and durable. A must-have for burning energy indoors! $79.99