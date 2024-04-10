Friday, April 12, 2024
Blooming Imaginations: Springtime Reads

Pima County Libraries
Pima County Libraries
Baby – 5 Years

Mouse’s First Spring by Lauren Thompson

A mouse and its mother experience the delights of nature on a windy spring day. This seasonal story is perfect for even the youngest of readers.

The Tiny Seed by Eric Carle

A classic story of the life cycle of a flower is told through the adventures of a tiny seed. Everyone will cheer for the seed’s progress as it floats across the sky, nestles in the ground, and finally grows into the giant flower it was always meant to be.

2 – 6 Years

Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring by Kenard Pak

In a simple, cheerful conversation with nature, a young boy observes how the season changes from winter to spring.

Worm Weather by Jean Taft

Join in the rainy-day fun, as kids splash through the puddles, affecting another weather enthusiast, a nearby worm. An imaginative and playful story, readers will love seeing the worm delight in the weather just as much as the kids.

4 – 8 Years

Finding Spring by Carin Berger

This gloriously illustrated book celebrates friendship, curiosity, discovery, and the meaning and beauty of two seasons—winter and spring.

Spring Parade by Camelia Kay

Follow along with Mama and Baby Bunny as they lead a festive parade of their friends through the blossoming flowers and trees, rejoicing at the coming of spring.

Pima County Libraries
Pima County Librarieshttp://www.library.pima.gov/

