Ballet Arizona’s “The Nutcracker” Brings Enchantment to the Valley This Holiday Season 

Magic, Mischief, and Holiday Charm Await at Symphony Hall Dec. 12-27

Celebrate the holiday season with the cherished tradition of “The Nutcracker,” performed by Ballet Arizona and choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Ib Andersen. Running Dec. 12 through 27 at Symphony Hall (75 N. 2nd St.) in Downtown Phoenix, this magical production offers 15 afternoon and evening performances, each accompanied by live music from The Phoenix Symphony. A beloved family experience, “The Nutcracker” has sold out three consecutive years and promises to enchant audiences once again.

In honor of the 19th century tradition, “The Nutcracker” tells a mystical and enchanting tale of a young girl, Clara, who receives a wooden nutcracker on Christmas Eve. In the midst of the holiday season, Clara finds herself in a battle between the Nutcracker Prince and a frightful Mouse King. Along with the Nutcracker Prince, Clara embarks on a wondrous journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets to meet the magical Snow Queen and her snowflake dancers. Audiences of every age will immerse themselves in this enchanting landscape with many special effects to bring this one-of-a-kind live experience to life.

“The Nutcracker” is more than a holiday tradition; it is a celebration of imagination, wonder, and the joy of live performance,” said Ballet Arizona’s Artistic Director, Daniela Cardim. “We strive to bring fresh energy and artistry to this timeless classic each year and are thrilled to share its magic with audiences of all ages this season.”

In 2013, The New York Times’ senior dance critic Alastair Macaulay hailed Andersen’s “The Nutcracker” as “one of the three finest productions” of the nearly 20 versions he attended around the country. Ballet Arizona created the production in 2006 at a cost of $1.8 million.

Enhance your 2025 holiday experience by upgrading your evening at “The Nutcracker” with the Capture the Magic VIP Premier Package for $125 per family of four. The VIP Premier Package includes:

Early entry to the Symphony Hall lobby to shop and snap your keepsake photo with the Sugar Plum Fairy

Hot chocolate for four from the lobby café

Complimentary parking pass

One voucher for a School of Ballet Arizona class

One pair of ballerina pointe shoes signed by one of the dancers

One Ballet Arizona tote bag

One voucher for a future Ballet Arizona class

One $20 Ballet Arizona gift card

15% off at “The Nutcracker” boutique in the lobby

Fun facts about this season’s “The Nutcracker” performances include:

More than 100,000 Austrian Swarovski crystals make the spectacular Snow Scene sparkle.

Scenic elements including sets, lights, costumes and special effects require four tractor-trailers and two 24-foot trucks for transportation.

The Mouse King stands at more than nine feet tall with his crown.

More than 7,000 pounds of dry ice are used for the entire run of the production.

During the run of “The Nutcracker,” Ballet Arizona’s female dancers will use more than 300 pairs of pointe shoes. Pointe shoes are custom-made.

Ballet Arizona’s female dancers will use more than 300 pairs of pointe shoes. Pointe shoes are custom-made. The production uses 25 different backdrops.

The belief that the arts changes lives is at the heart of Ballet Arizona’s mission, and their annual “The Nutcracker” Angel Night on Dec. 17 truly encompasses that. Ballet Arizona partners with community nonprofits, service agencies, and generous donors to remove financial barriers so that people across Arizona can see “The Nutcracker” for free. With just $30, you can sponsor a child and be the start of a magical moment.

Ballet Arizona’s opening night series sponsors are F. Francis and Dionne Najafi of Pivotal Foundation.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” range from $40 – $229 and are available now. Discounts are offered for seniors, college students, active military, and groups. For the best tickets and prices, always purchase directly from Ballet Arizona at balletaz.org

Preview Ballet Arizona’s Nutcracker below!

Since 1986, Ballet Arizona has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Daniela Cardim – a former soloist with the Ballet of Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro and Dutch National Ballet – Ballet Arizona is excited to follow her lead to the future of dance in Arizona. During its 39th season, the Valley’s professional ballet company will present “The Sleeping Beauty,” “The Nutcracker,” “ALICE (in Wonderland)”, “Cacti & Other Works,” and “An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden.” The School of Ballet Arizona, under the new direction of James Payne, promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 22,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org