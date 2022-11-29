Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Win a family 4-pack to see Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Michelle Renee Adams
This fall, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns in the new movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish!”

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious Puss in Boots as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek).

 

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar® winner Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).

Kids can download and print the “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” activity kit here!

Sign-up below to win a family 4 pack of tickets to see the movie on Monday, December 19 at Harkins Camelview Movie Theater at Fashion Square, 7014 East Camelback Rd., Scottsdale. Winners will need to arrive by 6:15 p.m. where they can bypass any general ticketed line, check in with the onsite representative and be seated prior to the admitting of the general public.

