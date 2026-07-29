Win a Family 4-Pack to an Advance Screening of PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie!

Get ready for the movie event of the summer—PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE!
After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. When a huge, dormant volcano is about to erupt, the team must race to save the dinosaurs before everything on the island goes extinct. Packed with action, adventure and plenty of tail-wagging fun, it’s a prehistoric mission the whole family will love!
Raising Arizona Kids is giving away family 4-packs to an advance screening of the film!
📅 Screening Details
- Date: Sunday, August 9
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Location: Harkins Scottsdale 101
🎬 In theaters everywhere August 14, 2026
Enter below for your chance to win a family four-pack and be among the first to see PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE before it hits theaters!
Good luck! 🦖🐾
Giveaway Entry Form
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