Helping Kids with Medical Needs Thrive at Summer Camp

Summer camp can be an incredibly rewarding experience for children, offering opportunities to build confidence, make friends and try new activities. For families of medically complex children, however, sending a child to camp can also bring understandable concerns. Conditions such as epilepsy, diabetes, severe allergies, asthma or other medical needs require careful planning and communication—but with the right preparation, many children with medical complexities can safely enjoy the camp experience.

Here are some tips to help parents prepare.

Choose the Right Camp

Start by researching camps that are experienced in supporting children with medical needs. Some camps specialize in serving children with specific conditions, while many traditional camps have trained staff and protocols in place to manage medications and medical emergencies.

When evaluating camps, ask questions about their health staff, training requirements for counselors, medication administration procedures and emergency response plans. Many camps have a nurse or trained medical professional on site.

Communicate Early and Clearly

Open communication is one of the most important steps in preparing for camp. Share detailed information about your child’s condition, including symptoms, triggers, medications and emergency procedures.

Provide written instructions and discuss them directly with the camp’s health staff. If your child has epilepsy, for example, explain what their seizures typically look like, how long they usually last and what steps staff should take if one occurs. The more information camp staff have, the better they can support your child.

Create a Detailed Medical Plan

Work with your child’s doctor to develop a clear care plan for camp. This may include medication schedules, emergency action plans and instructions for handling potential symptoms.

Make sure medications are clearly labeled and provided in their original packaging. Some camps may also require physician forms or authorization for medication administration.

If your child carries rescue medications—such as seizure rescue medication, an inhaler or an epinephrine auto-injector—ensure staff know exactly where these are located and how to use them.

Help Your Child Build Self-Advocacy Skills

Depending on their age and ability, encourage your child to understand and communicate their needs. Teaching children how to explain their condition, recognize symptoms and ask for help can empower them and improve their safety.

Practicing phrases like “I need to see the nurse” or “I need my inhaler now” can help kids feel more confident speaking up.

Prepare for Emotional Readiness



It’s normal for both parents and children to feel nervous before camp, especially when medical needs are involved. Talking through what to expect and focusing on the fun parts of camp—friends, activities and new experiences—can help ease anxiety.

You might also discuss how your child can check in with staff if they feel unwell or overwhelmed.

Remember the Benefits



While the preparation may require extra effort, the benefits of camp can be incredibly meaningful for medically complex children. Camp offers opportunities to build independence, develop social skills and experience a sense of normalcy alongside peers.

With thoughtful planning, open communication and supportive staff, many medically complex kids can enjoy a safe and memorable camp experience—one filled with adventure, growth and confidence.

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