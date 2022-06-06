Subscription Boxes for Educational and Meaningful Playtime

As a new mom, I have become immersed in baby land consisting of diapers, wipes, and baby bottles. Recently, I discovered baby subscription boxes and they are not only fun to receive, but I love the surprise of what’s inside and what it means for my baby: new entertainment!

Whether it’s toys, books or crafts, there’s a monthly box out there for all sorts of interests and age ranges and the best part is many of them come highly researched by experts providing educational play and meaningful engagement for little ones.

Here are two subscription boxes tailored specifically for babies and toddlers that I personally love:

Lovevery Play Kits

One thing I didn’t really take into consideration after having a baby is that they thrive on stimulation, even at just a couple weeks old. I just thought they’d mostly sleep and eat and then just hang out when awake.

But, I started to find that the more we engaged and played with him during his awake times, the better he’d nap during the day and sleep at night.

The only trouble is, apart from putting him in a swing or bouncy seat, I really didn’t know what else to do with my baby to entertain him.

That’s when I found out about Lovevery, an early childhood brand that’s all about stage-based learning through play. Their Play Kit subscription boxes are filled with expert-selected toys tailored specifically for a child’s developmental needs at that stage.

I got to test out The Looker Play Kit (for 0-12 week olds) and The Charmer Play Kit (for 3-4 month olds) with my baby and it’s already transformed our playtime.

Carter, my 3-month-old, loves all the high-contrast black and white images that came inside both kits. The standing card holder has made it super convenient for tummy-time or folding up to put inside our diaper bag when we go out.

I love that Lovevery includes a play guide book with each kit that gives ideas on ways to play, developmental information, and at-home activity suggestions for that age range.

It’s really made me feel like his playtime, even at such a young age, is purposeful; helping support his brain development while keeping him entertained and happy.

I can’t wait for him to start engaging with some of the sensory toys like the crinkle bag and the tactile soft book in a few more weeks.

Lovevery has kits for newborns all the way up through age four that are delivered every two to three months starting at $80 per box. All of their products are crafted from high quality materials that are made with sustainably harvested wood, organic cotton, nontoxic paint, and baby-safe plastics.

For more, visit https://lovevery.com/

Little Feminist Book Subscription

For as far back as I can remember, my parents always read to me, eventually encouraging me to become an independent reader, and signing me up for summer reading programs. I feel like there has to be some connection as to why I continued to enjoy reading throughout my teen years and now, as an adult.

I knew when I had a baby of my own, I wanted to start reading to him right away, to hopefully instill in him the same love for reading that I have.

While there are all sorts of different reading box subscriptions out there, what attracted me to Little Feminist was their diverse book selections including ones featuring strong female characters as well as Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

Little Feminist was kind enough to send me some samples and I was so happy to find the high-quality books featuring their unique subject matters. I received a book about a Cherokee character, one about Muslim colors and the Islamic culture, and one highlighting Pride colors, all formatted in kid-friendly terms and engaging illustrations.

All of the books are selected by a team of educators and parents, who then create discussion questions and a DIY activity such as a coloring page or a storytelling activity that correlates with each book–something you just can’t find when purchasing books at a bookstore.

The monthly subscription is a great way to build a mini library for your child while also ensuring they are reading books that are inclusive—teaching acceptance and kindness.

As a former teacher, I appreciated the discussion questions that are included with each book selection. I know firsthand how important it is to not only read to children, but to engage with them by helping them comprehend and understand what they’re reading.

Little Feminists has books designed for different age groups including 0-2 year olds, 2-4 year olds, 4-7 year olds and 7-9 year olds. You can choose your subscription length with prices starting at $18.95 and can cancel anytime.

For more information visit https://littlefeminist.com/