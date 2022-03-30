Common Postpartum Conditions New Mothers Should Know About



Contributing Author: Carolyn Heneghan

Your life will certainly change after you give birth to your first child — there are many enjoyable emotional and lifestyle changes to look forward to. However, there are also a number of physical changes you may experience after your baby is born. While many people have heard of postpartum depression, there are several other physical and physiological conditions that can occur after delivery. Gia Snooks, perinatal educator and senior program coordinator with Dignity Health, is well acquainted with the disconnect between real life and what it’s like to actually bring a baby home from the hospital. She helps coordinate “Let’s Talk,” a therapeutic program for pregnant and postpartum women, and says, “as a mom I wished someone told me postpartum could be like this, so it has become my goal to encourage women to get familiar with postpartum conditions so they’re not afraid to reach out for help.”

Here are seven of the most common postpartum conditions you should know about as you prepare to give birth.

1. Vaginal Discharge

For several weeks after delivery, you will likely have vaginal discharge known as lochia. Immediately after delivery, it will look like your period, but after a few days, it will lighten to pink, and then to pale white or yellow, according to the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN). Your period will typically return within a few months of giving birth if you don’t breastfeed and within a few months after weaning if you do.

2. Uterine Shrinkage

After stretching to accommodate your growing fetus, your uterus begins to shrink a little every day after you give birth. Immediately after delivery, you’ll be able to feel the top of your uterus just below your belly button. Your nurse or doctor can show you how to locate it and feel for its firmness. You’ll want to check that your uterus shrinks about one finger-width each day, AWHONN says. It usually takes about six weeks for the uterus to return to its pre-pregnancy size.

3. Perineum Pain

The skin between your vagina and rectum is called the perineum, and it can become swollen or torn during birth. This can lead to discomfort or pain for a couple weeks.

If you have an episiotomy or perineotomy, an incision of the area that enlarges the vaginal opening to help you give birth, it can take up to three weeks to heal. Keep the area clean, and use any spray, ointment, or analgesic your doctor or nurse recommends for pain.

4. Blood Glucose Swings

Following delivery, your blood glucose levels could fluctuate unpredictably, especially if you developed gestational diabetes or had diabetes prior to pregnancy, according to the American Diabetes Association. If you have a family history or concerns about elevated blood sugar, consult your healthcare provider to have your blood glucose levels checked, and follow your provider’s instructions for diet and medication to control them. Don’t fret if you develop gestational diabetes; the condition most often goes away on its own, especially if you were able to control it by eating right and exercising.

5. Urinary Incontinence

Nearly 1 in 4 women experience urinary incontinence during the postpartum period, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). These chances increase if you gave birth vaginally, used assistive devices during delivery, had a higher pre-pregnancy body mass index, or if you breastfeed for a long duration.

6. Postpartum Thyroiditis

Postpartum thyroiditis is inflammation of the thyroid gland which can occur after you give birth. This condition often occurs in two phases, according to the American Thyroid Association. In the thyrotoxic phase, symptoms may include anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, weight loss, and irritability, which are often mistakenly attributed to stress. During the hypothyroid phase, you may experience fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin, and depression. These symptoms can be mitigated with help from your doctor, and the majority of women regain normal thyroid function.

7. Libido and Sexuality

Decreased libido and sexuality is common postpartum, as pre-pregnancy estrogen levels may not return for up to one year after delivery, AAFP says. Body changes, fatigue, and fear of pregnancy can have an effect on your libido as well.

Be sure to stay in close contact with your doctor and to report any discomfort, even if you think it’s normal. Motherhood will be unlike anything you’ve experienced before, and knowing about these common conditions can help reduce your stress and keep you feeling your best as you enjoy taking care of your baby.

