An Intentional Date Night Idea for Expecting Parents

Becoming parents is a life-changing experience. If you are expecting a baby, perhaps you’re wondering how it’s going to affect your relationship, or maybe you have hopes and dreams for all you envision your growing family to be.

Since your days of just the two of you are soon coming to an end, there’s no better time to start planning some intentional and meaningful date nights.

Lumitory’s New Parents Conversation Cards are the perfect addition to your date night – providing thought-provoking questions to connect as expecting parents.

Jessica Reinhart, Gilbert mom and founder of Lumitory, created the conversations cards as a way to cultivate meaningful dialogue and understanding across various life stages.

“In a world where it’s easy to feel disconnected, I wanted to create something that would spark genuine conversations and strengthen relationships,” said Reinhart. “It started with a simple belief that meaningful connection doesn’t have to be complicated—it just needs the right nudge. We believe that connection and community are at the heart of a good life, and our hope is to make it easier for people to build both.”

The New Parents Conversation Cards have a variety of questions that are specifically designed to help expecting or new couples pause, have meaningful conversations, and align on things like parenting values, fears, and expectations.

“It’s easy for couples to get caught up in the whirlwind of preparation and forget to check in with each other,” said Reinhart. “[The cards] encourage openness and connection, laying a strong foundation for navigating parenthood together as a team. When couples feel heard and understood, they’re better equipped to handle the ups and downs of this new chapter.”

Here are some creative ways to incorporate the New Parents Conversation Cards:

Order take out or go out to dinner and take turns asking and answering questions while you eat

Bring the cards with you to your next prenatal appointment or ultrasound and answer a few on your drive or while in the waiting room

Make it a nightly routine where you read and answer one question before bed each night

Go for a walk where you discuss a couple cards along the way

Start a countdown to your due date and pull out one card for each day you have left

Bring the cards with you on your babymoon or an upcoming vacation

In addition to the New Parents Conversation Cards, Lumitory also offers a variety of different sets for all stages of life including:

Gathering conversation cards

Family conversation cards

Wedding conversation cards

Dating conversation cards

Legacy conversation cards

Holiday conversation cards

“I hope customers experience moments of genuine connection—those simple, meaningful conversations that leave you feeling closer to the people you care about,” said Reinhart.

“We want our conversation cards to make connection feel easy and natural, helping people slow down, be present, and enjoy each other in ways that matter most.”

To find out more about Lumitory or to order conversation card sets , visit lumitory.com