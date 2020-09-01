GiGi’s Playhouse offers free tutoring for students with Down syndrome

GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix — one of only 49 Down Syndrome Achievement Centers for children across the United States and Mexico — has turned its in-person programs into virtual tutoring sessions. Starting in September, children as young as 3 can begin one-on-one math and literacy tutoring from the safety of home.

“GiGi’s Playhouse was founded on the principle that individuals with Down syndrome are accepted and embraced in their families, schools and communities. We support that by offering free educational and therapeutic-based programs,” said Robin Lea-Amos, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix.

When COVID-19 forced the centers to suspend 4,400 hours a week of free therapeutic and education programs, its leaders sought alternative methods of service delivery. “We know that families need safe, quality virtual education resources now more than ever,” said Lea-Amos.

GiGi’s is accepting applications from students who would like to receive tutoring as well as individuals 18 and over who would like to volunteer as tutors for the fall session starting in early September. Tutoring sessions are built based on the ways individuals with Down syndrome learn best. Tutors are trained to begin at a student’s current ability and build from there. Anyone interested in tutoring or becoming a tutor can submit an application by visiting gigisplayhouse.org/phoenix