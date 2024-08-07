What Arizona parents should know before getting their teens on the road

Every parent worries about their child’s safety and it becomes more intense when your teenager wants to get their driver’s license. Motor vehicle deaths are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States according to the CDC. That doesn’t mean you should put off teaching your teen to drive, but your teen should understand the responsibility they are taking on.

As an authorized third-party vehicle service provider who deals with new drivers and their parents, I regularly witness how surprised parents are by the amount of time it takes to get their teen on the road. Here are a few considerations you should assess when beginning this process with your teen:

Driving school is a boon for teen drivers

I recommend that parents sign their kids up for driving school if it’s feasible. A driving school is in the best position to teach your teen how to get their permit and help them get the required driving experience. Driving schools know Arizona driving laws better than you do, and are not emotionally tied to your teen. A professional instructor won’t stress out like parents who also worry about their new driver wrecking the family car.

Driving schools are regulated by the State and will ensure that your teen gets the right amount of in-class and driving practice. It is also beneficial for teen drivers because it gives them a safe space to learn without the additional stress and pressure that often accompanies parent teachers.

Additionally, if your teen’s high school offers drivers education, I recommend they take that class if driving school is not a viable option. Teaching your child yourself is always an option, but you may want to check into the discount that is often given by insurance companies for drivers who take a class.

Familiarize yourself with the rules of the road

Let’s face it. Most parents do not remember many driving laws and probably do not know the laws specifically applicable to teen drivers. You may be familiar with the rules of the road, but you probably don’t really know them.

For example, a teenager must be at least 15 years and six months of age to get their permit and need 30 hours of supervised driving with ten hours being at night. A teen with a graduated driver’s license can’t drive between midnight and 5 a.m. for the first six months (subject to certain exceptions) after getting their permit, and cannot have more than one passenger under 18 years old in the car.

It is also illegal for teen drivers to use their phone while driving unless there is an emergency. Parents should always set a proper example when they are driving and know the law so they can reinforce them during driving lessons or practice. For example, if you teach your teen to put their phone in the glove box before starting the car, they are more likely to do it when they get their license.

We all want our kids to be safe, and as a parent, you can help prepare your teen for this new responsibility.

Howard Moss is the Owner of Arizona Auto License Services, an authorized Arizona MVD third-party vehicle service provider with six locations in Phoenix and Flagstaff Arizona.