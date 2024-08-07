Preventing Distracted Driving

As more young adults hit the road for the first time, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of safe driving practices. With distractions like smartphones and social media becoming increasingly prevalent, it is essential for young drivers to stay focused on the road to prevent accidents and injuries.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving is a leading cause of vehicle crashes among young drivers between ages 16-19 with 3,522 people dying due to distracted-driving crashes in 2021. During that same year, 57% of the deaths of teenage passengers occurred in vehicles driven by another teenager.

“As parents, it is crucial to consistently remind our teens who are learning to drive, as well as young drivers about the importance of reducing distractions while on the road. By encouraging this habit early on, we can help prevent vehicle crashes.” – said Tracey Fejt, nurse and Trauma Outreach Coordinator at Banner Desert.

To help reduce distractions and encourage safe driving habits, here are a few tips for teenagers learning to drive and new young drivers:

Put the phone away: One of the biggest distractions for drivers of all ages is the use of smartphones. Encourage young drivers to put their phones on silent and out of reach while driving to prevent the temptation to text or browse social media.

One of the biggest distractions for drivers of all ages is the use of smartphones. Encourage young drivers to put their phones on silent and out of reach while driving to prevent the temptation to text or browse social media. Limit passengers: Teenagers are more likely to be involved in crashes when driving with multiple passengers in the car. Establish a rule limiting the number of passengers allowed in the car with new young drivers to reduce distractions.

Teenagers are more likely to be involved in crashes when driving with multiple passengers in the car. Establish a rule limiting the number of passengers allowed in the car with new young drivers to reduce distractions. Avoid eating and drinking: Eating and drinking while driving can take the driver’s attention away from the road. Encourage young drivers to pull over in a safe location if they need to eat or drink.

Eating and drinking while driving can take the driver’s attention away from the road. Encourage young drivers to pull over in a safe location if they need to eat or drink. Stay focused: Remind young drivers to stay focused on the road at all times. Encourage them to avoid adjusting the radio, talking to passengers, or engaging in other activities that can divert their attention.

By following these tips and emphasizing the importance of safe driving practices, new young drivers can reduce distractions and stay safe on the road.