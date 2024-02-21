Enter to win 4 tickets to Paper Planet!

Let your imagination come to life in this world of paper! March 21-24 at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

In this interactive experience, children’s imaginations run wild as families come together to fill the space with fantastic paper creations. Children and their grown-ups are invited into a large-scale forest of cardboard trees and after exploring the space, they add to this strange and delicate planet using only paper, tape and their imaginations. Theatre and play merge in this magical place, as creatures, plants, costumes, characters, stories and adventures spring to life.

“Paper Planet” grows through this paper nature play as more families visit, and every session is truly unique as imaginations go wild. Children choose how they interact with the performers and with other children; some children find themselves absorbed in quiet making, and others prefer to play and explore. “Paper Planet” is child-led, deeply involving and highly sensory, and sure to delight the whole family. It is a universally accessible experience that families will find inspiring and utterly captivating.

Tickets $15 Reg | $10 Experience Circle Members | FREE – Children 2 and under

Venue Studio

Times 9:30 am, 11:30 am, 2:00 pm

Duration 1 hour session

* “Paper Planet” is designed for children aged 2-12 years and their families.

