Lin Sue Cooney and Mark Curtis host virtual Ryan House Community Breakfast



Ryan House — a local nonprofit that supports children and their families as they navigate life-limiting medical conditions or end-of-life journeys with palliative and respite care and more — celebrates its 10th anniversary this with a yearlong fundraising campaign.

Ryan House’s largest annual Community Breakfast fundraiser will stream online at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Those who tune in to the event — emceed by broadcast journalism veterans Lin Sue Cooney and Mark Curtis — will hear inspiring stories about work done by the organization and will have the chance to make a contribution. Funds raised that morning will directly support Ryan House, which relies 100 percent on community donations in caring for Arizona’s most medically fragile children and their families. For information, call Ryan House at 602-200-0767 or email info@ryanhouse.org

