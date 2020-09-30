Celebrating 10 years of open doors and open hearts at Ryan House

SPONSORED POST

Every day, thousands of children are born with some sort of life-limiting disease that alters the course of their life dramatically. Doctors’ appointments, surgeries, at-home care around the clock; it can all become a bit tasking and tiring on the child and the other family members, especially in light of the current crisis.

Phoenix-based nonprofit Ryan House continues to be a lifeline for these families, providing much-needed pediatric respite and end-of-life care to Arizona’s most medically fragile children and their families. A national leader in pediatric palliative care, Ryan House is the only organization of its kind in the Southwest and one of three in the country.

Ryan House is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and its families need them now more than ever. Just as they have been doing for the last 10 years, its staff continues to embrace all children and their families as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys.

Even through the current crisis, Ryan House has remained open, offering mission-critical services. The world-class care team focuses on quality of life and continuity of care and provides palliative and respite care that addresses the emotional, spiritual and social needs of the whole family.

Precious children with life-limiting conditions, like 2-year-old Mazie — featured on the cover of this month’s magazine — and 11-year-old Jaxen (pictured above), are just two of nearly 1,000 children who have received Ryan House’s world class respite, palliative and end-of-life programs since opening its doors and its hearts in 2010. That translates into 16,515 days of respite and hospice care along with outreach and grief support to parents or guardians, siblings, relatives and friends of the children they serve.

Ryan House is more than just a facility; it is an innovative concept in Pediatric Palliative Care. It is a community. It is home. And this world-class care is made possible by our community because there currently is no reimbursement for these services.

The 12,500-square-foot facility has eight creatively themed cabins (bedrooms) for children. Families are always welcome to stay in one of three family suites. Kids, families and volunteers have fun in the great room, the S’mores Café family kitchen and dining room, and a colorful and fun wheelchair-friendly playground. Specialized therapies are housed in the Swimming Hole (indoor hydrotherapy pool), Sensory Tent, Creative U, Do-Re-Mi Music Room, and the Story of Me multi-media legacy-building room.

Sanctuary and memorial gardens provide quiet, peaceful spaces for reflection, remembrance and celebrations of life — because life is not determined by length, but by the many happy moments we spent with those we love.

For more information visit RyanHouse.org or call (602) 200-0767.

