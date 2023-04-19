A+ Schools of Excellence in Greater Phoenix

The Arizona Educational Foundation recognizes outstanding district or charter public schools through its A+ School of Excellence designation. To be eligible, a school must be in at least its sixth full year of operation, must be rated by the Arizona Department of Education as an “A” or “B” school (for the most recent school year for which letter grades are available) and must demonstrate high student academic achievement or growth over time for all students through other assessments.

Schools that earn the designation retain their status for four years, after which they must reapply. Applications are due August. 31, 2023 for the 2024 A+ Schools of Excellence. Learn more at azedfoundation.org

Current A+ Schools in greater Phoenix include:

Agua Fria Union High School District:

Desert Edge High School, Goodyear (2016)

Avondale Elementary School District:

Wildflower School, Goodyear (2019)

Cave Creek Unified School District:

Sonoran Trails Middle School, Cave Creek (2018)

Chandler Unified School District:

Andersen Jr. High School, Chandler (2016)

Arizona College Prep Erie, Chandler (2019)

Audrey and Robert Ryan Elementary School, Chandler (2019)

Basha Elementary School, Chandler (2019)

Basha High School, Chandler (2018)

Chandler High School, Chandler (2019)

Chandler Traditional Academy- Freedom Campus, Gilbert (2019)

Chandler Traditional Academy-Independence Campus, Chandler (2019)

Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School, Chandler (2017)

John and Carol Carlson Elementary School, Chandler (2018)

John M. Andersen Elementary School, Chandler (2017)

Perry High School, Gilbert (2017)

Riggs Elementary School, Gilbert (2016)

San Marcos Elementary School, Chandler (2016)

Santan Elementary School, Chandler (2017)

Santan Junior High School, Chandler (2017)

Shumway Leadership Academy, Chandler (2019)

T. Dale Hancock Elementary School, Chandler (2018)

Willie and Coy Payne Junior High School, Queen Creek (2017)

Deer Valley Unified School District:

Anthem School, Anthem (2019)

Arrowhead Elementary School, Glendale (2019)

Canyon Springs STEM Academy, Phoenix (2016)

Constitution Elementary School, Phoenix (2018)

Copper Creek Elementary School, Glendale (2019)

Deer Valley High School, Glendale (2018)

Diamond Canyon School, Anthem (2019)

Gavilan Peak School, Anthem, (2016)

Legend Springs Elementary School, Glendale (2016)

Mountain Ridge High School, Glendale (2018)

Park Meadows Elementary School, Glendale (2019)

Sandra Day O’Connor High School, Phoenix (2018)

Sierra Verde STEM Academy, Glendale (2018)

Stetson Hills School, Phoenix (2016)

West Wing School, Peoria (2017)

Dysart Unified School District:

Rancho Gabriela School, Surprise (2018)

Shadow Ridge High School, Surprise (2019)

Valley Vista High School, Surprise (2019)

Eduprize Schools LLC:

Eduprize Schools – Gilbert (2017)

Fountain Hills Unified School District:

McDowell Mountain Elementary School, Fountain Hills (2019)

Gilbert Public Schools:

Gilbert High School, Gilbert (2017)

Greenfield Jr. High School, Gilbert (2018)

Islands Elementary School, Gilbert (2017)

Meridian Elementary School, Mesa (2018)

Oak Tree Elementary School, Gilbert (2017)

Patterson Elementary School, Gilbert (2017)

Pioneer Elementary School, Gilbert (2016)

Playa del Rey Elementary School, Gilbert (2019)

South Valley Jr. High School, Gilbert (2018)

Superstition Springs Elementary School, Mesa (2017)

Towne Meadows Elementary School, Gilbert (2019)

Val Vista Lakes Elementary School, Gilbert (2016)

Higley Unified District:

Gateway Pointe Elementary School, Gilbert (2019)

J.O. Combs Unified District:

Combs High School, San Tan Valley (2016)

Kyrene School District:

C.I. Waggoner Elementary School, Tempe (2019)

Kyrene Aprende Middle School, Chandler (2019)

Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School, Phoenix (2018)

Kyrene de la Esperanza Elementary School, Phoenix (2018)

Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School, Phoenix (2017)

Kyrene de la Mariposa Elementary School, Tempe (2019)

Kyrene de la Mirada Elementary School, Chandler (2016)

Kyrene de la Paloma Elementary School, Chandler (2018)

Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School, Phoenix (2018)

Kyrene de las Brisas Elementary School, Chandler (2016)

Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary School, Tempe (2018)

Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy, Phoenix (2017)

Kyrene de los Lagos Dual Language Academy, Phoenix (2017)

Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary School, Phoenix (2019)

Kyrene Traditional Academy, Chandler (2019)

Laveen Elementary School District:

Maurice C. Cash Elementary School, Phoenix (2018)

Rogers Ranch School, Laveen (2019)

Trailside Point Performing Arts Academy, Laveen (2018)

Liberty Elementary School District:

Estrella Mountain Elementary School, Goodyear (2018)

Litchfield Elementary School District:

Litchfield Elementary School, Litchfield Park (2019)

Mabel Padgett Elementary School, Goodyear (2017)

Palm Valley Elementary School, Litchfield Park (2019)

Scott Libby Elementary School, Litchfield Park (2016)

Verrado Elementary School, Litchfield Park (2018)

Verrado Middle School, Litchfield Park (2018)

Western Sky Middle School, Litchfield Park (2016)

Madison School District:

Madison Camelview Elementary School, Phoenix (2018)

Maricopa Unified School District:

Pima Butte Elementary School, Maricopa (2019)

Mesa Public Schools:

Booker T. Washington Elementary, Mesa (2019)

Brinton Elementary School, Mesa (2016)

Crismon Elementary School, Mesa (2017)

Francis M. Pomeroy Elementary School, Chandler (2017)

Eugene Field Elementary School, Mesa (2018)

Emerson Elementary, Mesa (2019)

Irving Elementary School, Mesa (2018)

James K Zaharis Elementary School, Mesa (2018)

Jefferson Elementary School, Mesa (2017)

Las Sendas Elementary School, Mesa (2016)

Lincoln Elementary School, Mesa (2019)

Mountain View High School, Mesa (2016)

Ramon S. Mendoza Elementary School, Mesa (2019)

Red Mountain High School, Mesa (2018)

Shepherd Jr. High School, Mesa (2016)

Sirrine Elementary School, Chandler (2019)

Smith Jr. High School, Mesa (2016)

Stapley Junior High School, Mesa (2017)

Summit Academy, Chandler (2016)

Taft Elementary School, Mesa (2016)

Westwood High School, Mesa (2016)

Whitman Elementary School, Mesa (2016)

Zedo Ishikawa Elementary School, Mesa (2019)

Osborn School District:

Clarendon Elementary School, Phoenix (2017)

Encanto School, Phoenix (Osborn Elementary District) (2016)

Longview Elementary School, Phoenix (2019)

Osborn Middle School, Phoenix (2017)

Paradise Valley Unified School District:

Desert Shadows Elementary School, Scottsdale (2019)

Horizon High School, Scottsdale (2017)

Sonoran Sky Elementary School, Scottsdale (2019)

Peoria Unified School District:

Centennial High School, Peoria (2018)

Copperwood Elementary School, Glendale (2016)

Marshall Ranch Elementary School, Glendale (2017)

Santa Fe Elementary School, Peoria (2017)

Zuni Hills Elementary School, Sun City (2018)

Phoenix Union High School District:

Metro Tech High School, Phoenix (2017)

Saddle Mountain Unified School District:

Tartesso Elementary School, Buckeye (2018)

Scottsdale Unified School District:

Chaparral High School, Scottsdale (2016)

Cherokee Elementary School, Paradise Valley (2017)

Cochise Elementary School, Scottsdale (2016)

Copper Ridge School, Scottsdale (2016)

Hohokam Traditional School, Scottsdale (2016)

Laguna Elementary School, Scottsdale (2018)

Navajo Elementary School, Scottsdale (2016)

Redfield Elementary School, Scottsdale (2018)

Sequoya Elementary School, Scottsdale (2019)

Tavan Elementary School, Phoenix (2017)

Tempe Elementary School District:

Arredondo Elementary School, Tempe (2019)

Connolly Middle School, Tempe (2017)

Ward Traditional Academy, Tempe (2019)

Tempe Union High School District:

Desert Vista High School, Phoenix (2017)

McClintock High School, Tempe (2016)

Mountain Pointe High School, Phoenix (2018)

Washington Elementary School District:

Acacia Elementary School, Phoenix (2018)

