Arizona Science Center offers in-person support for online education

Science Hall (think "study hall") will happen at CREATE at Arizona Science Center, where students will have access to space and support for their virtual school days.

Arizona Science Center is offering in-person education support and enrichment for K-6 students navigating remote learning until campuses can safely reopen.

Science Hall (think “study hall”) will happen at CREATE at Arizona Science Center, where students will have access to space and support for their virtual school days. The Science Center’s learning team will work with students to make sure they are online for all required live virtual sessions and that they complete independent assignments during the school day.

“Parents and families have expressed a great need for assistance in balancing supporting their children’s online schooling while also often working full time,” said Chevy Humphrey, The Hazel A. Hare President and CEO of Arizona Science Center. “We are committed to serving as our communities’ learning and engagement partner in whatever capacity that needs to look like. We are here to help.”

Since Aug. 17, all public schools have been required to provide some level of on-site supervision for students who are learning virtually but cannot remain at home either because their parents are working or because there are internet access issues. That supervision is provided by paid monitors, not teachers.

The Science Center learning teams also will be providing basic support — students’ teachers still retain primary responsibility for education. But when the day’s school work is completed, students will participate in guided, hands-on STEAM enrichment activities.

The Science Center will follow strict health and safety guidelines with students in their care:

Students and team members will wear face masks/coverings.

Social distancing will be observed and students will be separated into small groups by grade level.

Health screenings will be conducted daily.

Regular hand washing and hand sanitizing will be mandatory.

One-week sessions currently are scheduled through Sept. 18. Cost is $250 per week ($200 for members). Some scholarships are available. More information.