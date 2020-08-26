Phoenix Mercury star featured in “She Persisted in Sports” book

Diana Taurasi, star of the WNBA Phoenix Mercury, is featured in the new children’s book “She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game.” The book, a sequel to author Chelsea Clinton’s “She Persisted” book celebrating women who changed history, chronicles American female athletes who faced challenges and excelled because of their persistence.
The book features Taurasi — the WNBA all-time leading scorer who has earned two WNBA Finals MVP Awards and four Olympic gold medals — along with:
- Golfer Margaret Ives Abbott, the first American woman to win an Olympic medal
- Olympic champion swimmer Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel
- Pro golfer Mildred “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias, who won 10 major LPGA championships
- World-record-holding Olympic sprinter Wilma Rudolph
- Wheelchair racer Jean Driscoll, who won her division of the Boston Marathon eight times
- Mia Hamm and the 1996 Olympic soccer team
- U.S., World and Olympic champion ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi
- Tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams
- Beach volleyball Olympic gold medalists Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings
- Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles
- Sabre fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, and
- Twin ice hockey Olympians Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux.
The book hits store shelves Sept. 22 and will be available at Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Penguin Random House. A Spanish-language edition, “Ella Persistió en el Deporte,” will be released concurrently by Penguin Young Readers.