Phoenix Mercury star featured in “She Persisted in Sports” book

Diana Taurasi, star of the WNBA Phoenix Mercury, is featured in the new children’s book “She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game.” The book, a sequel to author Chelsea Clinton’s “She Persisted” book celebrating women who changed history, chronicles American female athletes who faced challenges and excelled because of their persistence.

The book features Taurasi — the WNBA all-time leading scorer who has earned two WNBA Finals MVP Awards and four Olympic gold medals — along with:

  • Golfer Margaret Ives Abbott, the first American woman to win an Olympic medal
  • Olympic champion swimmer Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel
  • Pro golfer Mildred “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias, who won 10 major LPGA championships
  • World-record-holding Olympic sprinter Wilma Rudolph
  • Wheelchair racer Jean Driscoll, who won her division of the Boston Marathon eight times
  • Mia Hamm and the 1996 Olympic soccer team
  • U.S., World and Olympic champion ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi
  • Tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams
  • Beach volleyball Olympic gold medalists Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings
  • Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles
  • Sabre fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, and
  • Twin ice hockey Olympians Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux.

The book hits store shelves Sept. 22 and will be available at Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Penguin Random House. A Spanish-language edition, “Ella Persistió en el Deporte,” will be released concurrently by Penguin Young Readers.

