Phoenix Mercury star featured in “She Persisted in Sports” book

Diana Taurasi, star of the WNBA Phoenix Mercury, is featured in the new children’s book “She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game.” The book, a sequel to author Chelsea Clinton’s “She Persisted” book celebrating women who changed history, chronicles American female athletes who faced challenges and excelled because of their persistence.

The book features Taurasi — the WNBA all-time leading scorer who has earned two WNBA Finals MVP Awards and four Olympic gold medals — along with:

Golfer Margaret Ives Abbott, the first American woman to win an Olympic medal

Olympic champion swimmer Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel

Pro golfer Mildred “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias, who won 10 major LPGA championships

World-record-holding Olympic sprinter Wilma Rudolph

Wheelchair racer Jean Driscoll, who won her division of the Boston Marathon eight times

Mia Hamm and the 1996 Olympic soccer team

U.S., World and Olympic champion ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi

Tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams

Beach volleyball Olympic gold medalists Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles

Sabre fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, and

Twin ice hockey Olympians Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux.

The book hits store shelves Sept. 22 and will be available at Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Penguin Random House. A Spanish-language edition, “Ella Persistió en el Deporte,” will be released concurrently by Penguin Young Readers.