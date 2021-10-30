Sunday, October 31, 2021
Win tickets to the screening of Clifford The Big Red Dog

Enter to win a family four pack to the screening of Clifford The Big Red Dog at the Harkins Scottsdale 101. The screening is Saturday, November 6th at 10:00am.

Masks are required for all adults and children.

Synopsis:

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big! Rated PG. In theaters and on Paramount+ Friday, November 10.

Watch the trailer HERE.

Enter the giveaway here. Giveaway closes Thursday November 5th at 12pm.

