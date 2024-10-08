Books For Parents

Book Pick for Moms

Who Else is Fine

By Lacie Mercer • Synopsis from publisher

Embark on a candid and comically insightful journey through the rollercoaster of life in “Who Else is Fine.” In this compelling memoir, join Phoenix wife, pastor, and mom to two girls, Lacie Mercer, as she spills the tea on the hard-earned lessons that come with navigating the choppy waters of topics like identity, anxiety, jealousy, friendships, and the elusive pursuit of unabashed fun.

Life’s too short for dull moments, and this book is your permission slip to embrace the ridiculous, relish the absurd, and revel in the joyous chaos that is being alive. So, if you’ve ever felt like you’re the only one stumbling through the maze of life, fear not. “Who Else is Fine” is your hilarious, heartfelt guide to weathering the storm with a smile. Get ready to laugh, learn, and realize that, hey, you’re not alone—because who else is fine?

Doing it All

By Dr. Whitney Casares • Synopsis from publisher

Dr. Whitney Casares, author, pediatrician, and mother of two, shares the step-by-step plan she developed as a modern working mom to help her stop over-functioning at work and home, stop blaming herself for everything that went wrong, and start living a balanced and intentional life.

Doing It All features Dr. Whitney’s complete step-by-step plan to achieving your Centered Life.

Featuring powerful personal stories from real working moms, as well as quotes and interview excerpts from parenting experts, medical professionals, and mental health advocates, Doing It All meets working moms where they are, recognizes the personal and systemic challenges they face, and offers solutions that really work. It’s time to stop merely “surviving” motherhood. Join Dr. Whitney and thousands of other working moms across the country and discover the tools, systems, and support you need to parent, work, and thrive in your daily life.

Book Pick for Dads

Mental Legacy

By Rudy Montijo • Synopsis from publisher

Tucson native, University of Arizona football alumnus, and father of two, Rudy Montijo, fearlessly dives into topics many shy away from discussing in his new book, “Mental Legacy”. Drawing from his experiences, background, and training, Montijo presents a straightforward process, “E.N.L.I.T.E.N,” accessible to all. This method teaches readers how to identify mental and emotional barriers, foster accountability, and guide them toward progress.

Mental Legacy equips readers with the emotional and cognitive tools to overcome challenges, process trauma, and excel in various spheres of life—personally, professionally, and physically. These skills can be gifted to loved ones, leaving behind a lasting mental legacy.

The Spirit of Fatherhood

By Larry Hagner • Synopsis from publisher

Becoming a father is one of life’s most profound joys and solemn duties. In The Spirit of Fatherhood, Larry Hagner provides fellow dads the wisdom and tools to navigate one of life’s most epic and awe-inspiring adventures.

As founder of “The Dad Edge,” the #1 podcast about fatherhood on Apple Podcasts, Hagner makes his lessons relatable through vulnerable stories, humorous anecdotes, and refreshing honesty. You’ll come away feeling empowered, equipped and deeply connected.

Whether you’re counting down to your first child or already have a full house, this book offers inspiration for dads aiming to ground their families with timeless wisdom and everlasting love.