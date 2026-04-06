6 Places Across Arizona to Spend Earth Day

And the kid-friendly things to do there

Earth Day is the perfect excuse to get outside, slow down, and help your kids fall in love with the natural world around them. Arizona is full of places where learning about conservation doesn’t feel like a lesson—it feels like an adventure. Whether your kids love animals, wide open spaces, or hands-on exploration, these Arizona destinations make celebrating Earth Day meaningful and fun.

Phoenix

1. Desert Botanical Garden. The Desert Botanical Garden is a stunning introduction to the beauty and resilience of desert plants. Kids can wander winding paths filled with towering cacti, colorful wildflowers, and desert trees while learning how plants survive in extreme heat. The garden often hosts family programs, seasonal exhibits, and interactive activities that help kids understand water conservation and native ecosystems. Little ones especially love spotting butterflies, lizards, and birds along the trails. Pack water, sun hats, and let kids take the lead—it’s a gentle way to practice observation and respect for nature.

Gilbert

2. Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch. If your kids love animals, the Riparian Preserve is a must. This peaceful wetland habitat is home to hundreds of bird species, turtles, fish, and rabbits. Bring binoculars and turn your walk into a bird-watching scavenger hunt. The flat, stroller-friendly paths make it accessible for all ages, and the shady areas offer a welcome break from the sun. Earth Day here is about noticing small details—ripples in the water, birds nesting, and how vital water is to desert life.

Superior

3. Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Boyce Thompson Arboretum feels like stepping into a storybook. With towering cliffs, shaded canyons, and plants from deserts around the world, it’s ideal for curious kids who love to explore. Trails range from easy strolls to slightly more adventurous hikes, and kids can compare how plants from different climates adapt and thrive. Bring a nature journal or encourage kids to sketch what they see; it’s a beautiful way to connect creativity with environmental learning.

Tucson

4. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Part zoo, part botanical garden, and part natural history museum, this outdoor experience is endlessly engaging for kids. Children can see desert animals up close, walk through aviaries, and explore interactive exhibits that explain how plants, animals, and people coexist in the Sonoran Desert. Earth Day here naturally opens conversations about wildlife protection, habitats, and caring for the land we live on.

5. Tohono Chul. Tohono Chul offers a quieter, more relaxed Earth Day experience—perfect for younger kids or families looking to slow down. The gardens feature native plants, shaded paths, and peaceful spaces to explore at an unhurried pace. Kids can look for insects, smell herbs, and learn how traditional desert plants are used for food and medicine. There’s even the Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul offering hands-on desert play with indoor/outdoor exhibits, story times, and clay activities.

Flagstaff

6. The Arboretum at Flagstaff. For families in northern Arizona, The Arboretum at Flagstaff provides a cool-climate contrast to desert landscapes. Kids can explore forest and meadow trails, learn about high-elevation ecosystems, and enjoy seasonal family programs. It’s a great reminder that Arizona’s natural beauty comes in many forms.

Wherever you go, Earth Day doesn’t have to be complicated. A walk, a conversation, and time outside are often all it takes to plant the seeds of environmental stewardship—right where kids can see them grow.