Escape the Heat

A Family-Friendly Vacation at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

If you’re dreaming of a summer vacation where stunning beaches, luxury accommodations, and outdoor activities meet, look no further than Coronado Island in Southern California. Nestled just across the bay from downtown San Diego, this charming island offers the perfect escape for families looking to escape the Arizona summer heat. And when it comes to choosing the ideal place to stay, find out why Loews Coronado Bay Resort is the perfect, family-friendly destination.

Arriving at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

From the moment you arrive, you’ll know you’ve made the right choice for your summer getaway. The resort is located on its own private peninsula, offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay, and the downtown skyline.

Loews Coronado Bay Resort offers spacious rooms and suites – many of which include private balconies with stunning views while also providing accommodations suitable for the whole family with separate living spaces, pull-out couches, a connecting room guarantee for families with teens, and more.

Exploring the Resort’s Amenities

While staying at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, you’ll have access to a variety of amenities. Whether you’re looking to unwind or enjoy some outdoor fun, there’s something for everyone.

• Private Beach & Water Activities: Loews Coronado Bay Resort has direct access to Silver Strand Beach, just a 5-minute walk from the resort. If you’re looking to get a little more adventurous, Action Sports Rentals is right on site so you can enjoy a variety of water activities such as powerboats, jet skis, kayaks, and more! We absolutely loved our Duffy boat rental where we could relax and cruise on the water, taking in all the breathtaking views and enjoying the waves of the water.

• Outdoor Pools & Hot Tubs: If you prefer poolside relaxation, you’ll love the resort’s expansive pool area. The main pool is perfect for swimming laps or lounging under the California sun, while the adjacent hot tubs provide a relaxing way to unwind after a day of sightseeing or outdoor activities.

• Dining: Loews Coronado Bay Resort offers a variety of dining options to satisfy every taste including:

La Cantina – A lively poolside bar featuring fresh salads, burgers, tacos, and more. A kids’ menu is available.

Crown Landing Restaurant – A more intimate dining experience offering a delicious selection of American cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients.

The Silver Strand Exchange – Serving up gelatos, house made pastries, sandwiches, salads, and a variety of market goods for a quick on-the-go snack.

Cays Lounge – A great place for parents to unwind after the kids go to bed. Cozy up by the indoor or outdoor fire pits while enjoying local craft beers and cocktails as well as small bites.

In-Room Dining – Enjoy a meal or a snack in the privacy and comfort of your hotel room. Special items for children are also available.

Spa & Fitness Center: A vacation isn’t complete without a little pampering, and the Loews Coronado Bay Resort’s full-service spa provides just that. From soothing massages to rejuvenating facials, you’ll leave feeling refreshed and revitalized. The resort also features a fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, perfect for staying active while on vacation.

Family-Friendly Fun

In addition to the pools, beach access, and outdoor activities, the resort offers a variety of kid-friendly amenities and programs including:

• Loews Little Legend Program: Receive a Loews Little Legend Passport upon check-in and set off on an adventure. Capture a photo as your complete activities listed on your passport such as playing a game on the beach, posing with your favorite employee, swimming in one of the resort pools, and more. Show your pictures to the front desk team to mark your progress and receive a special prize at the end of your stay.

• Family-Friendly Activities: At Loews Coronado Bay Resort you’ll find several kid-friendly activities to keep little ones happily entertained. Check out a board game from the front desk, play lawn games poolside, ask for children’s reading books available at the front desk, purchase a S’mores kit, or visit the Pool Concierge to ask about borrowing a kite. Forget a family travel essential? Just ask! Loews has a selection of kid-friendly amenities including cribs, baby bath essentials, and more.

Things to Do on Coronado Island

While the resort has enough activities and amenities to keep you busy for days, Coronado Island itself offers a variety of exciting things to do, all within easy reach. The resort offers a free daily shuttle into the downtown area, departing every half hour from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here are a few of my favorite local spots to check out:

• Village Theater –This charming and historic movie theater situated in the heart of Coronado’s downtown, features a cozy, intimate setting with a vintage feel. You’ll find a mix of contemporary films, indie gems, and special screenings. It’s the perfect way to relax and unwind after a day in the sun and catch a movie the whole family will love.

• Geppetto’s Toys – What kid doesn’t love a toy store? At Geppetto’s you’ll find a variety of toys that will inspire creative play for all ages. From board games, to beach toys, brain teasers, puzzles, and more – pick up a fun toy to play with during your stay on the island.

• Moo Time Creamery – This locally-loved ice cream shop offers a delightful experience with rich and creamy homemade ice cream, served in a variety of mouthwatering flavors. You’ll find classic favorites as well as more adventurous options with all kinds of wild, over-the-top sundae creations.

A summer vacation at Loews Coronado Bay Resort is a chance to bask in the salty air, enjoy a reprieve from the heat, and create lasting family memories. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying the nearby beaches, or venturing into the charming streets of Coronado Island, your family is going to love this place!