GIVEAWAY: Superplay – An Indoor Playground for Kids and Parents

Get ready for a SUPER fun time at Superplay – a new indoor play spot in Mesa offering an experience tailored for children aged 10 and under. Designed with both kids and parents in mind, Superplay combines imaginative play zones, safety features, and adult-friendly amenities, making it a top destination for families seeking summer fun.

After just one visit, my 3-year-old son was obsessed and couldn’t wait to go back. Here’s what makes this place so special:

A Play Paradise for Kids

This 4,000-square-foot European-built play structure features multi-levels of playgrounds, slides and more, including:

Interactive Ball Pool : Spanning 1,000 square feet, this area offers endless fun as kids dive, toss, and explore.

Trick Shot Air Court : A unique feature where children can test their aim and coordination.

A designated area for 3 and under: Designed for the littlest visitors, this special area offers smaller slides, climbing structures, a ball pit, and more – at the perfect size for toddlers and crawlers.

Floor is Lava: Get ready to leap, climb, and dodge danger! This unique obstacle course is designed to look like the floor is lava while kids jump onto platforms to make it across safely.

Plus, many more fun attractions!

Parent-Centric Design

Understanding the needs of parents, Superplay has incorporated several amenities to enhance the adult experience:

Upscale Lounge Seating : Comfortable areas where parents can relax while keeping an eye on their children.



Noise-Cancelling Privacy Pods : Designed for moments when parents need a quiet space to recharge. Perfect for answering a phone call or nursing a baby.



Adult Walking Track : A 20-lap track that allows parents to get some exercise while their kids play.



Safe, Clean, and Friendly

One of the best parts about Superplay is that they prioritize cleanliness and safety. Everything is regularly sanitized, and staff are trained to maintain a hygienic environment. Safety measures are in place, including secure entry and exit points, to ensure a safe experience for all guests. The friendly and attentive staff further contribute to a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit enjoyable.

Ticket & Membership Options

One‑time admission

2 hours of play

12–23 months: $14 (Mon–Thu) / $16 (Fri–Sun)

2–12 years: $18 (Mon–Thu) / $21 (Fri–Sun)

Grip socks extra ($4), adults enter free

Super Pass (Monthly – $30/month)

2 hours of play Mon–Thu (excl. holidays & private events)



Includes 1 pair of grip socks , free adult admission, and a 10% discount on parties, food court items & merch



No long-term commitment—pause or cancel anytime



Super Pass Plus (Monthly – $40/month)

All benefits of Super Pass, but valid every single day —no blackout dates or holiday restrictions (except private events)



Includes the same play time, grip socks, free adult entry, and 10% discounts

Plan Your Visit

Superplay is located at 6952 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209 and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. For more information or to book tickets, visit superplay.cool.

GIVEAWAY

Enter for your chance to one of TWO day passes to try out this extraordinary indoor play haven!