Books For Parents

Book Pick for Dads

The Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad, By Shannon Carpenter

Synopsis from publisher

A practical guide for modern-day parenting geared toward stay-at-home dads, offering advice on everything from learning to cook and clean with children to dealing with mental health and relationships, with the easygoing perspective that dads can use their natural talents to parent any way that they choose.

The Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad manual takes the best advice and wisdom from a dads’ group and puts it into a format to help new stay-at-home fathers. Characterized by actionable and direct advice to fathers, the book takes on parenting from a father’s point of view and encourages dads to use their natural talents to become a better parent. That advice is further bolstered by an additional 57 other dads who also give advice. All this advice is framed by the author’s personal stories, which help the listener connect with the content and drives the advice home. This is a book that takes on day-to-day parenting, not just as a stay-at-home dad – working fathers could benefit from this book as much as at-home dads.

Book Pick for Moms

The Lazy Genius Way, By Kendra Adachi

Review by Monique Seleen

If you’ve ever tried to live by the motto “work smarter, not harder” then you will love The Lazy Genius Way! Author Kendra Adachi, creator of the Lazy Genius movement, teaches you how to “be a genius about what matters and lazy about what doesn’t.” This includes everything from your morning routine to napping without guilt. You’ll learn Kendra’s 13 Lazy Genius principles, including:

• Decide once

• Start small

• Ask the Magic Question

• Go in the right order

• Schedule rest

The book will teach you how to most efficiently approach everyday tasks such as meal planning, picking out your wardrobe, cleaning, laundry, and even rest! I loved how practical and specific Kendra was about every topic. It truly made it feel so applicable. Any busy mom will appreciate the newfound structure and increased time this book will provide you. As Kendra says “Embrace what matters, ditch what doesn’t, and get stuff done!”