A Skincare Routine Busy Moms Can Actually Keep Up With in the New Year

By Dr. Brooke Jeffy

I want to share a secret with you. Skin care routines do not have to be complicated to yield great results! Read that last sentence again. It is really consistency that matters, not trying to use multiple products. If you are a skin care aficionado and know what you are doing, by all means continue. But today, I want to share a simple regimen that will keep your skin healthy and glowing while juggling all the things.

Step 1: Cleanse AM and PM. Twice a day, no excuses. You have to remove the dirt, oil, pollution and debris that accumulates on the skin. Letting these things sit on the skin contributes to acne, the appearance of large pores and an aged appearance of the skin. I like a double cleanse. Choose a cleansing oil if you wear heavier or waterproof makeup, otherwise use micellar water, then follow with cleanser. Choose a hydrating one if you tend to be dry. Look for gel or foaming cleansers if you are more oily.

Step 2: Treat once or twice a day. Decide what you are trying to accomplish first. Do you have acne? Is your skin dull? Do you have brown spots? Are you more worried about age related changes or preventing sun damage? Choose a product that addresses your concern. Here is a cheat for keeping it really simple: If you are more focused on age related changes and sun damage prevention, look for antioxidant and retinol containing products. If your concern is anything else, look for alpha and beta hydroxy acid (AHA/BHA) products.

Step 3: Moisturize/Protect. Use a combination product with moisturizer and SPF 30 or more in the morning and moisturizer without SPF at night.

More Tips for Simplicity:

Use the same products on eyelid skin as well as neck and decolletage. You don’t need separate products for these areas!

Knock out Steps 2 and 3 in the AM by using a moisturizer with SPF that also treats! Look for the addition of niacinamide if acne prone or antioxidants for age and sun related concerns.

There are so many products out there, it is easy to get overwhelmed. It is most important to be consistent with a regimen you can commit to. If the choices still seem overwhelming, see your dermatologist for specific recommendations for your skin.

Dr. Brooke Jeffy is a board-certified dermatologist that has been practicing in North Scottsdale for nine years. She practices dermatology differently by combining medical dermatology, lifestyle approaches and skincare to create skin health for her patients. Her favorite condition to treat is acne and she loves teaching tweens and teens how to care for their skin. In addition to running her own private practice, Dr. Jeffy is the founder of btwn skincare, a product line and educational resource for tweens and teens to help them get started with healthy skin and wellness habits. To learn more or schedule an appointment, go to www.brookejeffymd.com. For tween/teen skincare tips IG @brookejeffymd