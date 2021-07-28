Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Free Chips & Guacamole for National Avocado Day

Kate Reed
Scroll to the bottom for a chance to win a $50 Rubio’s Coastal Grill gift card! On Saturday, July 31, Rubio’s is celebrating National Avocado Day by giving out free, freshly made chips and guacamole with any order. Rubio’s guacamole is made onsite daily, using rich Hass avocados, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and natural sea salt. Tortilla chips are also prepared fresh daily with a light sprinkling of all-natural sea salt.

Guests can use this coupon in restaurants across California, Arizona and Nevada. When ordering online at Rubios.com or through the app, use coupon code MKTG1142.

Rubio’s locations are open for dine-in, and guests may also order online, or through the app, for contact-free curbside or express pickup, or delivery. The imaginative Rubio’s x Blais Street Taco Plate, developed with Celebrity Chef Richard Blais, is on the menu through the summer. For more information and to view the menu, visit Rubio’s, Facebook and Instagram.

To find a location near you click here.

