School might be just around the corner but the hot temperatures won’t be going away anytime soon. It’s still the perfect time to make these delicious popsicles and they’ll make great after-school treats! They’re easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes and freeze overnight. And your kids can help make them!

This Strawberry Kiwi popsicle recipe was provided by Juicy Juice®.

Ingredients:

• 1¼ cups of Juicy Juice® 100% juice, kiwi-strawberry flavor

• 1 (0.3 oz) package of sugar-free strawberry-flavored gelatin mix

• 1 cup of strawberry halves

• 2 large ripe kiwis, peeled, cut to ¼-inch diced, divided

Instructions:

1. Chop strawberries into halves. My 8-year-old opted to chop them smaller. I don’t argue with the chef.

2. Peel and dice kiwis, set aside ¼ cup. We left the pieces bigger for the blender and chopped the remaining smaller so that we didn’t have to worry about big chunks for the toddler. My 8-year-old needed help peeling the kiwis but otherwise managed to cut these just fine!

3. Bring 1 cup of juice to a boil, and then dissolve gelatin mix in boiling juice. Make sure to watch closely—the juice boils rapidly! We learned that the packet of Jello turns into a sticky mess from the steam so dump it in quickly.

4. Stir in ¼ cup ice-cold juice (we just had ours in the fridge) and pour cooled gelatin mixture into a blender. We did this while we finished chopping the fruit so that it could cool a bit more.

5. Add strawberries and three-fourths of the diced kiwi; blend until smooth.

6. Pour remaining diced kiwi into each of 8 ice-pop molds; insert sticks. Click here to see where we got our popsicle mold! We love this one because it uses disposable sticks, which means fewer parts for the kids to lose.

7. Find space to put the popsicles in your jam-packed freezer. We definitely had to do some rearranging! Freeze until solid.

8. Pour your kids a glass of Strawberry Kiwi juice and relax! Just kidding, now you have to wash everything.

Wasn’t that easy?! Looking for more popsicle recipes? Click here!

