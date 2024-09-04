Teachable Moments For Any Age



Kids, like sponges, soak up all the information around them with all their available senses. They pick up cues from what you say and what you don’t say. They learn about the world around them by observing, doing, and asking questions. The education they receive in the classroom is important, but often, the little teachable moments that happen every day are the ones that may have the longest-lasting impact. As a parent, these teachable moments are all around us; all we have to do is act on them.

Observing

Kids learn a lot from seeing adults interact, watching television, playing video games, and even eavesdropping on adult conversations at playdates. An easy way to act on an “observing teachable moment” is to watch television alongside them. When a conflict arises in the show, pause and discuss possible outcomes with the child. Showing children that there are many solutions to a problem (not just the one written in the script) will help them become better long-term problem solvers.

Doing

It’s no secret that kids learn best when participating in their daily routines. It gives them a sense of control and offers many teachable moments to help them develop into well-rounded adults. Basic activities like grocery shopping, laundry, dishes, paying bills, and calendar management can go a long way in helping them develop essential life skills. Depending on their age, they can be assigned household chores or encouraged to try something new (like helping make dinner).

Asking Questions

Being asked a question out of the blue can be both the easiest and the hardest teachable moment. The good news is the child is curious and willing to listen and absorb the information you are about to teach them. The bad news is you may not have had time to practice your response to “Where do babies come from?” No matter the weight of the question, do your best to answer as simply as possible. Oftentimes, adults overcomplicate the answer or turn it into a lecture, which confuses the child and can shut down this line of communication later. Keep the answer short and sweet. A great way to keep the conversation alive is with a phrase like, “I’m glad you asked me this. We can talk more about it tomorrow, too.” This gives both you and your child time to process – especially helpful with sticky topics.

Remember:

Ask them questions to help them think.

Avoid long-winded lessons.

Expect things to take a little longer when they help.

Be curious with them. If you don’t know the answer to a question, research it together.

By embracing these teachable moments, you can help your child develop critical thinking skills, practical knowledge, a curious mindset, and a lifelong love of learning.